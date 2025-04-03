Skip to main content

Bernie Sanders orders Trump to ‘turn off Fox News’ for a second time in a fiery statement

By Apr 3rd, 2025, 5:57 am
Bernie Sanders speaks at a press conference at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in September 2024

Senator Bernie Sanders sounded off against President Donald Trump in one of his town halls in Denver, Colorado. The Vermont senator criticized Trump’s disregard of the Constitution.

On X, Sanders posted a compilation video of his recent town halls from all over the country. He captioned the tweet by calling Trump out. “Hey, Mr. President: Turn off Fox News. Try reading the Constitution. Dissent is patriotic,” he wrote. Throughout the tour, Sanders condemned Trump for undermining the separation of powers. He also attacked Trump’s inability to take criticism.

“What democracy is about is people discussing issues, debating issues, and disagreeing with you. And if you can’t take the criticism, then get the hell out of politics,” Sanders said in Colorado. Needless to say, this isn’t the first time Sanders has directly lambasted Trump. In late March, Sanders denounced Trump for threatening to impeach a federal judge.

Judge James Boasberg stood against the Trump administration’s plan to deport Venezuelan migrants. The president also repeatedly dismissed the judge’s authority on social media and through interviews. Sanders scolded Trump and told him to “turn off FOX” in favor of reading the Constitution.

Additionally, Sanders has been railing against billionaires for interfering in the election. This criticism wasn’t limited to Elon Musk, who heavily funded the Trump campaign. The senator also attacks the billionaire class in general, a central topic in his recent town halls.

‘Fighting Oligarchy Tour’ gains traction

The video ends with Sanders advertising his “Fighting Oligarchy” Tour. Joining him is New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC).

Despite the Trump administration’s push to discredit Democrats, Sanders and AOC have drawn massive crowds on the tour. Clips of Sanders addressing the general public’s concerns have also gone viral on social media. Many citizens are unsatisfied with the current state of affairs. While online spaces have pockets of praise for Trump, there are also swathes of dissatisfied Americans on the ground.

Those interested in experiencing one of these tours can locate where the next stop will be on Sanders’ website. Entrance is free, but donations are also welcome on Bernie Sanders’ website.

