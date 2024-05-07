Hayato and Sakura from Wind Breaker anime by Satoru Nii
Can’t Find the Right ‘Wind Breaker’ Manga? Here’s Where You Can Read It

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: May 7, 2024

If you can’t get enough of the Wind Breaker anime, then you’ve probably searched for the manga and found a webtoon with the same title. You’re here for the manga about high schoolers with gangs, not high schoolers on a biking team.

So where can you read Satoru Nii’s Wind Breaker’s manga while waiting for the next episode to drop on Crunchyroll? You can either buy physical copies of Wind Breaker at Kodansha or purchase the manga’s volumes digitally from Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble Nook, Google Play, and Kodansha. Each volume would cost $0.99 each across all the platforms it’s being sold on.

Not many episodes have been aired yet, but Wind Breaker‘s anime has been faithful to the events of the manga. It follows Sakura Haruka, a boy with a unique pair of eyes and hair who’s an exceptionally good fighter. He joined Furin High School expecting to be met with violent ruffians, but his expectations were immediately overturned.

Furin High School students are praised as the protectors of the town. The Bofurin, Furin High School’s gang, gives help to the townspeople whenever needed. How bad can this town’s policing system be if high schoolers have their own turfs? It’s probably nonexistent, but Bofurin is able to keep the town peaceful. Although they’re no longer viewed as hooligans by the town’s people, Bofurin’s ranks are filled with great fighters. The members may be strong, but they have a heart of gold for the people they’ve sworn to protect.

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.