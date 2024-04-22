Sakura being rewarded a fish shaped bun after his hard work in Wind Breaker Episode 2.
'Wind Breaker' Episode 4 Might Show Us That Strength Isn't Always Loud

Wind Breaker has an angsty protagonist. He even left his old town to join a high school full of brawlers. What he didn’t know was that the guy on top of the hierarchy acts more like a retired Thanos after he snapped 50% of all living things out of existence.

Sakura doesn’t understand why Umemiya is, for lack of a better word, too chill. Despite being a nice guy who’s more interested in his plants, all of the Bofurin greatly respect Umemiya and follow his principles. But looks can be deceiving, and behind that easygoing front could be a great fighter who only uses strength when necessary.

Umemiya may have no other choice but to use force in Episode 4 of Wind Breaker. We’ll see when the episode drops on April 26, 2024. Shishitoren has appeared on the border. Sakura and Kyotaro intervened to save another high school student, which complicated matters with the rival gang.

Things wouldn’t have been so tangled up if one of the gang’s higher-ups had appeared. Jo Togame seemed easygoing, but he mercilessly beat his defeated team member up in front of Sakura. It’s cruel, but it gives us a hint that many characters who seem nonchalant in this series are secretly packing a punch.

That may be true as well for Umemiya and Hayato, the eyepatch guy, whom everybody seems to be raving about. It’s a stark contrast to the loud and straightforward Sakura, who barks just as much as he bites.

