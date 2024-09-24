Netflix’s continued investment in Zack Snyder seems to be paying off

Having become critics’ punching bag following his last few releases, Zack Snyder’s latest work, Twilight of the Gods, has people intrigued once again.

The animated series premiered on Netflix on September 19, 2024, and has drawn largely positive (well, maybe positive-to-middling) reviews since then. The show features an impressive ensemble, with Hans Zimmer contributing the music. Netflix usually drops all episodes of a show’s particular season at once, which might have prompted some fans to binge it all in a matter of days.

With the first season done, those curious about the second chapter of the show will find solace in Snyder’s recent comments. In an interview with Screen Rant, Snyder expressed enthusiasm regarding the follow-up, showing confidence that the series might continue beyond its first season:

We definitely are talking about it. We know what we want to do, and we’re all excited about a potential season 2, so we’ll see. Of course, [we’ve talked about it]. We’re well on our way, so we’ll see what happens.

Despite Snyder’s reassuring comments, the fate of Twilight of the Gods‘ second season remains in the hands of Netflix, which will decide on extending it after assessing its performance. The initial reviews have been positive, and the show’s first-month viewership data will pretty much give the fans an idea whether the streamer wants to take it forward or not.

Another positive factor that could play in favor of Snyder and the show is the past performances of his Rebel Moon duology on the streaming website. While the pair of films were panned by the critics, both of them ended up performing well on Netflix. Snyder’s popularity among his dedicated fan base could play a critical role in Twilight of the Gods‘ renewal, whose other USP is being based on exciting source material.

Based on Norse mythology, here’s the complete cast of the adult animated series:

Sylvia Hoeks as Sigrid

Stuart Martin as Leif

Rahul Kohli as Egill

Paterson Joseph as Loki Laufeyson

Pilou Asbæk as Thor Odinson

Peter Franzén as Glaumar

Birgitte Hjort Sørensen as Hervor

Paget Brewster as Jarnglumra

Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Baldr

Susan Denaker as Geitla

Josefin Asplund as Fenja

Ben Prendergast as Heimdall

Jamie Chung as Hell

Kristofer Hivju as Andvari

Peter Stormare as Ulfr

Corey Stoll as Hrafnkel

Lauren Cohan as Inge

Anya Chalotra as Sif

Jessica Henwick as Sandrudiga

Several other actors appear in supporting roles.

Synder has directed the first and last episodes of the first season, with Jay Oliva, Tim Divar, Andrew Tamandl, and Dave Hartman assuming the responsibility for other episodes. Eric Carrasco, Caitlin Parrish, and Peter Aperlo are a part of the writer’s room. The show is a co-production between American company Stone Quarry Animation and French studio Xilam Animation.

