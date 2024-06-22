‘Acapulco’s Fate Likely To Be Decided After Season 3 Finale

Apple TV+’s comedy TV series Acapulco will finish its third season next week on June 26, bringing an end to a delightfully humorous season.

So far, Acapulco has been one of Apple TV+’s best-performing shows in terms of viewership, and has received prompt renewals. The show was renewed for a second season in March 2022 after season 1 ended airing in December 2021, while season 3 was announced just two months after the season 2 finale. While a renewal for season 4 hasn’t been announced yet, fans will likely get a positive update on that front after a few months. Studios usually evaluate the performance of a particular season before announcing the show’s resumption, and the Acapulco season 3 finale hasn’t streamed yet.

It is difficult to comment on season 3’s viewership as of now and how much of it was affected by the 2023 strikes, but history suggests that it shouldn’t be long before it’s confirmed that the series will continue. Acapulco‘s writing has been phenomenal throughout the three seasons, with the writer’s room ensuring that the blend of comedy and deeper themes is constantly maintained. The show presents a unique proposition for the viewers, who have certainly been charmed by its touch of nostalgia and genial humor.

The series revolves around the life of Maximo Gallardo Ramos (Eugenio Derbez), a wealthy man living in Malibu who recounts his rags to riches tale to his curious nephew. The show is inspired by the 2017 Mexican-American comedy film How to Be a Latin Lover, which starred Derbez as well. Apart from Derbez, Acapulco stars Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, and Jessica Collins, among others, in lead roles.

Made in American Spanish and English, the show was created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman. The series was ordered in December 2020, followed by the season 1 premiere in October 2021. All three seasons of Acapulco are available to stream on Apple TV+.

