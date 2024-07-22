Will There Be a ‘Pretty Little Liars Original Sin’ Season 3?

The fourth television entry in the Pretty Little Liars franchise, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (2022) has managed to carve out a fanbase of its own across two seasons, owing to its intriguing plot and talented cast.

The second season of the show, Summer School, came to its conclusion on June 20, 2024. The eight-episode sophomore season was filled with multiple twists and turns, with the finale leaving room for a potential season 3.

However, as things stand, the slasher teen drama mystery series hasn’t been renewed for a third chapter. Max, the network on which the show airs, is home to some of the best performing shows currently, and it does appear that the streaming service will likely approve the new season after assessing the series’ past performance and potential.

Both seasons of the TV show have titles of their own, with the first season titled Original Sin and the second season subtitled Summer School. The co-creators of the show, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsey Calhoon Bring, recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about their plans for the show, mentioning that they were unsure about the show’s future. In the same breath, they added that they would love for the show to have at least five seasons, with all five co-protagonists of the series getting closure episodes.

The show stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, and Alex Aiono in leading roles. Eric Johnson, Lea Salonga, Carly Pope, Ben Cook, Jennifer Ferin, Derek Klena, and several others appear in supporting roles across the two seasons.

The series follows five teenage girls from Pennsylvania who come together after becoming the target of a mysterious entity who holds their mothers responsible for one of their peers’ deaths on New Year’s Eve 1999.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and Pretty Little Liars: Summer School are available to stream on Max.

