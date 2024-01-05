Here’s Where To Watch This Winter’s Most-Anticipated Anime

Solo Leveling is already making waves as one of the most anticipated anime shows in the Winter anime 2024 lineup. Imagine being born into a world where magic and monsters exist but being too weak to fight them off.

That’s every Isekai fan’s worst nightmare, which made it an interesting read as a manhwa. Sung Jinwoo fought in dungeons, not because he’s a heroic figure with noble principles. He just wanted to pay for his mother’s medical bills, and fighting otherworldly beings was all he could do. This feels deeply relatable.

Jin-woo wasn’t strong and was notoriously known as “The World’s Weakest Hunter.” He would be fighting in an E-Rank dungeon and come out almost bleeding to death. One day, Jin-woo and a group of hunters entered a D-Rank dungeon. But after going further, the dungeon was more trouble than it seemed, and most of the party died. In an act to save the remaining hunters, Jin-woo died against the monsters in the dungeon.

But he was miraculously revived after completing a “side quest” and was given the opportunity to grow stronger than he could ever dream to be. With his sharp wits and his newfound strength, Jin-woo now has the chance to subvert his title as the World’s Weakest Hunter. Not everybody gets a second chance at life after being impaled by a terrifying statue, but it took a lot of guts for Jin-woo to come back to life and become an even stronger hunter.

The manhwa of Solo Leveling was finished in 2021 with 270 chapters. Nevertheless, fans were still eager for an adaptation, which is finally airing in January 2024. Solo Leveling’s anime is going to be available on Crunchyroll on January 7, 2024. No other platform was confirmed to have a streaming license for this highly anticipated anime adaptation, so now might be a good time to get on board with Crunchyroll’s 30-day free trial.

(featured image: Crunchyroll/A-1 Pictures)

