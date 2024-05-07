Is ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix?

If you’ve already watched the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, you’d know that it wasn’t available on Netflix US and Canada. You were either on the verge of canceling your subscription or you found a way to watch the second season on Netflix with some quick thinking.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s third season will revolve around the Culling Game. MAPPA is currently working on the third season of the anime, but at the moment, there’s no available release date for all streaming platforms. However, Jujutsu Kaisen’s third season is likely to come to Netflix in other Asian territories.

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen on Netflix

Both the first and second seasons of the anime are available on Netflix for viewers outside of the US and Canada. If you have a VPN, you can switch your connection to Hong Kong or Japan. For these two countries, only the Japanese dub is available on Netflix. There’s nothing to fear since there are still English subtitles.

But the best way to enjoy the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen is by reading it in advance. The Culling Game is technically a sorcerer’s battle royale that has its own complexities. Even for readers of the manga, the rules became hard to follow. It doesn’t matter if you’re spoiled by the events of the manga. I’m sure MAPPA’s animators will still manage to shock you with what’s about to happen in the coming season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

