The Best Sites for Reading Manga Online

Accessibility has grown more and more critical in our current time. The costs of practically everything are rising due to the pandemic and the unfortunate reality of capitalism. People are often forced to sacrifice their entertainment and hobbies for survival. Some avid manga readers are unable to buy (or even find) all the volumes of their favorite titles, which is why it’s helpful to have affordable or free resources for reading manga online. Of course, you could buy digital copies from Google Play or other sellers, but the costs tend to add up.

How many sellers offer your favorite titles? Do you know where you can read an officially translated version of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean right now? We’ve compiled the best sites (and apps) where you can read manga online, either affordably or for free.

Shonen Jump app

You can read popular titles like Naruto, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Death Note, and more by downloading the Shonen Jump app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. More details here!

Shonen Jump allows you to read chapters for free, or you can subscribe for $1.99 a month to access thousands of manga titles.

You can also download titles to read offline and purchase digital-exclusive releases.

Crunchyroll

You can read various titles by visiting the site or downloading the Crunchyroll Manga app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Titles include Genshin Impact, Fairy Tale, Attack on Titan, and many more.

There are three premium subscription tiers, starting at $7.99/month, with unlimited access to entire series catalogs.

Manga titles are added the same day they’re released in Japan.

Viz Media app

You can access free previews and loads of manga titles like Tokyo Ghoul, My Hero Academia, One Piece, and more. More details here!

Viz Media gives you the option of purchasing exclusive digital releases.

You can also download manga to your mobile device to read offline.

Manga Plus

Safely access various titles like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Dragon Ball, One Piece, and more online for free. Visit the site here.

Download the app from Google Play or the Apple App Store to access your favorite manga all the time!

Titles are available in English and Spanish.

WEBTOON

If you want to support small creatives (especially diverse voices) and their work, then WEBTOON is a good site to check out. This isn’t the site to visit if you’re looking for major franchises, however.

WEBTOON has a library with thousands of creator-owned titles—all free to read.

Download the app on Google Play or the Apple App Store to access fan-made titles!

Mangaowl

This site is absolutely free to use and offers major titles like Chainsaw Man, Naruto, Vinland Saga, and more.

English translations are now available (they weren’t, previously) thanks to the site’s hardworking translators.

Mangaowl features a wide range of genres, including horror, sci-fi, supernatural, and shounen.

Here are a few other sites you can check out if you so wish:

