We’re Expecting ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 6 to Have More Brutal Takedowns

If you’re tuning into Wind Breaker for the fights, the fifth episode was a satisfying watch. Both of these smackdowns proved why the Bofurin is a force that no other gang could mess with.

We already know Sugishita wass strong after he fought Sakura. That fight was inconclusive since Suo interrupted before both of them could smack each other’s faces flat on the ground. What we didn’t know was that Sugishita could take a hard punch in the face without flinching. You’d think he’d be knocked out, but Sugishita knocked the other guy out cold instead. The fight went so quickly, you’d think Sugishita was misplaced from another boxing anime.

We’re about to see a couple more fights in the coming episode of Wind Breaker. We’ll get to see episode 6 on May 10, 2024, at Crunchyroll.

The way he toyed with him not to brag but to teach him a lesson about empathy ? #WINDBREAKERpic.twitter.com/6nVRpJnUFR — Soniamh? (@soniamherrero) May 2, 2024

Sugishita’s fight wasn’t the main event that shocked people. Suo, who had been nonchalant for the past four episodes, took his opponent down without breaking a sweat. It wouldn’t be right to call the way Suo fought ‘brutal.’ It was clear that the guy he was fighting was no match for him, but he kept dodging effortlessly as if to humiliate his opponent. Others call this ‘sadistic,’ but in his defense, Suo was merely giving his opponent a taste of his own medicine.

Suo witnessed his opponent show no empathy towards other people from Shishitoren once they’d been beaten. It’s a cruel method of teaching empathy, but I still stand by what Suo has done. He didn’t have the obligation to teach this guy a good lesson while beating him up, but he did it anyway.

