Everything You Need To Know About the ‘Tougen Anki’ Anime

NEW ANIME ALERT. Tougen Anki, the infernally awesome story of a school for demons, is getting a brand spanking new anime adaptation. Who doesn’t wanna watch demons do their thing? The Catholic Church maybe? They have the Sistine Chapel; they can let us have this.

Recommended Videos

What is Tougen Anki about?

Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood is about a young man just like any other! He’s at an age where he’s going through some changes. He’s having all sorts of confusing urges. He feels like there isn’t anyone he can talk to about it. He’s right. Because unlike most teen boys, who only have to contend with hormones running through their blood, this poor kid has the devil running in his veins!

Ichinose Shiki has inherited the blood of Oni, demons from Japanese folklore. How does he find out? An assassin breaks into his house and tries to merc him, forcing his foster family to come clean about his demonic heritage. So what’s the little guy to do now? Go to demon school to learn how to control his new hellish powers! Hooray! The only downside is a clan of demon hunters known as the Momotaro are hell bent on killing him before he can become a full fledged creature of darkness.

When is the anime coming out?

According to the distribution company REMOW, Yura Urushibara’s Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise will have an anime adaptation by 2025. The company also revealed three of the main cast members for Tougen Anki. Our anti-hero demon protagonist is one of them. Revealed along with him are Naito Mudano, an instructor at Rasetsu Academy (the demon school) who appears to be sporting black tape on his face and roller skates (style points), and Jin Kougasaki, a constantly masked up classmate of Ichinose who has a pretty sweet (and magical) looking tattoo on his arm.

Who’s who in the cast?

Shiki Ichinose is voiced Kazuki Ura, who voices Yoichi Isagi in sociopath soccer anime BLUE LOCK. Naito Mudano is voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya, who plays Koyomi Araragi in Monogatari. Jin Kougasaki is voiced by Koutaro Nishiyama, who plays Koji Tatsuishi in My Happy Marriage. As for the rest of the cast? We’re just gonna have to be patient and find out later. Patience is a virtue. So what if demons don’t have it? You should.

Is there a trailer?

Oh yes. There is a gloriously stylish trailer that gives all the Jujutsu Kaisen and Blue Exorcist vibes.

(featured image: REMOW)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more