How To Catch Up With ‘Attack on Titan’

Unlike the Studio Ghibli films, Attack on Titan is widely available on many platforms for people to pick and choose from—except for Netflix in the US, which doesn’t have Attack on Titan at all. Everybody’s been talking about this anime for years, but maybe you intentionally waited for the anime to end on November 4, 2023, so that you can binge it all in one go.

For all the criticisms, many fans still think that it’s worth watching in its entirety. When Attack on Titan started, everyone thought that it’s all just about giants eating people, but by season 3, it turned out to be so much more. Many characters don’t make it, and some survive at all costs. Now that it’s over, here’s where and how you can watch Attack on Titan.

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll’s Attack on Titan Promo pic.twitter.com/XzoKoiCLgI — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) November 3, 2023

It comes as no surprise that Crunchyroll has Attack on Titan in its catalog. It dropped the famous title for fans to watch on November 4, 2023. For any anime fan, Crunchyroll is an essential streaming service not just for classics and hits like Attack on Titan, but also for anime that you might not find in your Netflix or Hulu library. The best part is that you don’t need to use a VPN to bypass your service’s restrictions.

Funimation

All your anime—all in one place! Funimation and Wakanim are officially moving to Crunchyroll. #AnimeNextLevel



? https://t.co/9TGeOgwTXh pic.twitter.com/dTx6OpIINb — Funimation (@Funimation) March 1, 2022

Funimation is one of the services with most of the Attack on Titan seasons and episodes, from season 1 to season 4, part 2. It even has extras from the anime. It appears that they don’t have the final episode of season 4 just yet, but that may be because they’ve recently merged with Crunchyroll. If you’re just starting out and you still have a Funimation subscription, they have almost all the episodes except the very last one. It’s also all in Japanese dub with English subtitles.

Hulu

Crunchyroll & Hulu will stream Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 (Part 2) on November 4th. pic.twitter.com/LmQQtjqCm7 — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) November 3, 2023

Hulu has a large catalog of movies and series from all around the world, including some great anime. It’s only natural that Attack on Titan would be available on the service, and it has all the episodes down to the series finale. There’s no VPN needed, all you have to do is log on to Hulu to watch Attack on Titan.

Disney+

There’s nothing family-friendly about Attack on Titan, unless transforming into man-eating giants and flattening most of Earth’s population counts as a normal Friday night bonding moment for you and your family. In a surprising turn of events, Disney+ made a deal with Kodansha and has Attack on Titan in their catalog available for streaming in certain regions outside the U.S. Kodansha, a major manga publisher, allowed distribution of its popular anime on Disney+ as per Disney+ Japan’s announcement.

(featured image: MAPPA)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]