The Best Anime on Hulu Right Now

Attack on Titan

(Wit Studio)

Attack on Titan is a cultural phenomenon that needs no explanation, but in case some of my readers have spent their lives living under a rock or behind three giant walls on an island in the middle of the ocean surrounded by flesh-eating giants, I’m going to explain it anyway. Well, I just did. The human population of the world lives in a three-walled kingdom on an island in the middle of nowhere surrounded by flesh eating giants, also known as “titans.”

Everything is chill for a while, but then one day a colossal titan literally kicks humanity’s door down, causing titans to run rampant and eat everybody inside. The mom of our main character, Eren Yeager, gets devoured right in front of him, so he does the classic anime boy protagonist thing and swears that he will not rest until he destroys every last titan. Easy, right? It’s just a classic murder quest not unlike Demon Slayer, right? The good guys are good and the bad guys are bad, and no morally gray shit ever happens, right?

Well, it starts that way. And then shit gets complicated …

Attack on Titan is full of conspiracies and political intrigue, not unlike the ones going on in my sock drawer right now. As the show goes on, one realizes that the titans are not the only thing humanity has to worry about. Eventually, certain groups of people resort to some pretty diabolical means to ensure their survival. I won’t tell you exactly what they are, but I assure you that the plot goes off the rails in the best way.

Samurai Champloo

(FUNimation Entertainment)

Samurai Champloo is my personal favorite anime. Created by Shinichiro Watanabe (the man responsible for Cowboy Bebop), Samurai Champloo is a series set in an anachronistic Edo-period Japan populated by breakdance-fighting samurai and brushstroke-graffiti-painting youths. It tells the tale of two young warriors, Jin and Mugen, who lack place and purpose in the world. Though they come from different backgrounds (one a former pirate and the other a disgraced swordsmanship student), they are bonded by a mutual love of bloodshed and violence—which they inflict upon others an effort to give life meaning.

Like Cowboy Bebop, the series is a beautiful and subtle exploration of the human propensity to search for meaning in what seems to be a violent and meaningless world. Naturally, Samurai Champloo possesses some of the most beautiful and thrilling fight scenes that have ever graced my living room TV. Also, the series is set to amazingly chill AF hip hop beats created by Nujabes, the godfather of lo-fi hip hop. That’s a big a plus.

Steins;Gate

(White Fox)

Steins;Gate is one of the few true blue science-fiction anime. It concerns a young man named Rintaro Okabe and his quest to build a functional time machine. His quest is successful, but that’s the least of his problems. After completing the time machine, Rintaro discovers that his brilliant lab assistant Kurisu Makise has been murdered, and he goes on a quest to travel back in time and save her. Naturally, there are unintended consequences, as his meddling with time leads to other people getting murdered.

Fate is certainly stacked against Rintaro and Kurisu, as the powers that be in the world don’t want two kids with a time machine mucking up the status quo. Therefore, it’s better that they are eliminated to preserve global stability and hierarchy. Rintaro and Kurisu don’t intend to go down easy, however, and Steins;Gate becomes a cerebral thrill ride not unlike Death Note.

Mushishi

(FUNimation)

Mushishi is kinda like House, if House was set in a version of 19th century Japan populated by strange little spiritual creatures called mushi, and Dr. House was an unlicensed medicine man who travels the countryside solving the problems he created. Mushi are not evil creatures. In fact, many of them are not even necessarily sentient. They are almost like plants, fungi, or strange spiritual microbes that simply do what they do. Most of them are harmless, but some of them can be harmful to people if they are exposed (one episode concerns a type of mushi that feeds on sound). For the most part, they live in waterfall caves where they can eat to their heart’s content (if they have hearts). But when this sort of mushi is exposed to humans, it might decide to take up residence in a human being’s ear, causing that person to slowly lose their hearing.

The Dr. House of this world, a man named Ginko, is a self-appointed “mushi master” who goes around finding solutions for cases such as these where traditional medicine fails to treat the problem. Mushishi is a slow, slow burn. It is understated, calm, and melancholic; like listening to an intimate singer-songwriter like Elliott Smith or Jeff Buckley. It will calm your nerves and make you think; maybe even cry.

Trigun

(Crunchyroll)

The main character of Trigun may be the coolest dressed character in the history of anime, and for a genre about people who dress cool for a living THAT’S SAYING SOMETHING. Trigun is a classic. Set on a harsh desert planet in the proverbial backwoods of the galaxy, the story chronicles the trials, tribulations, and fabulous hair of Vash the Stampede. He’s a wanted gunslinger with a bounty of 60 billion double dollars! The best part? He’s a total pacifist! A misunderstood hero! And a little bit of perv. If you like gunfights in gullys with some incredible science-fiction, this is the series for you.

The Promised Neverland (season 1)

(CloverWorks)

The Promised Neverland is about a precocious bunch of orphans who live on a quaint little farm under the care of some kindly adults. And what is the crop of this farm? The children themselves. Unbeknownst to the kids, whenever their classmates are “adopted” and leave the farm, they are actually being given to demons to eat. Three of the oldest and smartest kids eventually get wise and attempt to stage an escape.

The first season is phenomenal, but I’m not including season 2. We don’t talk about season 2. It was trash. They tried to squish the rest of the manga into a few episodes and it doesn’t work. But the first season is so worth it that hopefully you pick up the manga afterwards.

Durarara

(Brain’s Base)

Durarara is an ensemble piece that takes places in the Tokyo neighborhood of Ikebukuro. Ikebukuro is a weird place already, and the anime makes it even more fantastical. It’s populated by bartenders with super strength, pop idols who moonlight as serial killers, and a headless horsewoman straight out of traditional Irish myth who deals out vigilante justice to the yakuza. If this doesn’t convince you, nothing will.

Psycho-Pass

(FUNimation)

Psycho-Pass is a cerebral anime that takes place in the distant future where society has become a dystopian nightmare. An AI surveillance system assigns people a “psycho-pass”—a number that predicts a person’s likelihood of criminal activity. If your psycho-pass is too high, you are deemed a “latent criminal” and can be arrested or executed on the spot. The series follows a young woman who is assigned to the city’s police force and has to team up with a latent criminal in order to stop a serial killer who is inexplicably escaping detection. It’s the True Detective of anime.

Kill La Kill

(Aniplex of America)

Kill La Kill is a series about clothes. Specifically, clothes that drink your blood and give you superpowers while shrinking into kinky outfits. Schoolgirl Ryuko Matoi travels to a totalitarian high school run by the woman she thinks killed her father. Scantily clad sword fights with blades made of scissors ensue. The series is the greatest “ecchi” anime ever made, and is an excellent send-up of the entire “lewd” genre.

Chainsaw Man

(MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man is a classic in the making. It follows a group of Public Service Devil Hunters who hunt down and destroy demonic spirits, each of which is a manifestation of a different human fear. Their newest member is a “hybrid” who is part human and part chainsaw devil. What does this mean? It means his face and hands turn into chainsaws and he uses them to slice up devils! What’s not to love?

