Skip to main content

The Complete Crunchyroll Fall Lineup of 2023

By Oct 12th, 2023, 10:21 am
Anya undercover during Yor and Loid's date in Episode 1 from Spy x Family Season 2 (Wit Studio and CloverWorks)

The Crunchyroll Fall lineup of 2023 will be airing 24 new titles. Three titles that were already released prior to the season, namely The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2, One Piece: Wano Kuni, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, will be continuing into Fall 2023. The season offers a good variety of anime from shonen to seinen, and the titles have a lot of binge-worthy potential.

TitleRelease Date
One Piece: Wano KuniJuly 7, 2023
Jujustu Kaisen Season 2July 7, 2023
My Daughter Left The Nest and Returned an S-Rank AdventurerSeptember 28, 2023
A Girl & Her Guard DogSeptember 29, 2023
Frieren: Beyond Journey’s EndOctober 1, 2023
OvertakeOctober 1, 2023
Berserk of GluttonyOctober 1, 2023
Migi & DaliOctober 2, 2023
SHYOctober 3, 2023
Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden DeductionsOctober 2, 2023
I’m in Love With The VillainessOctober 3, 2023
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2October 3, 2023
BULLBUSTEROctober 4, 2023
I’m Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in NaughtinessOctober 4, 2023
16bit Sensation: Another LayerOctober 5, 2023
The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2April 6, 2023
The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3October 6, 2023
Arknights: PERISH IN FROSTOctober 7, 2023
The Kingdoms of RuinOctober 7, 2023
The Faraway Paladin Season 2October 7, 2023
SPY x FAMILY Season 2October 7, 2023
A Returner’s Magic Should Be SpecialOctober 8, 2023
Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a PigOctober 8, 2023
I Shall Survive Using Potions!October 8, 2023
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, REALLY Love YouOctober 8, 2023
Stardust TelepathOctober 9, 2023

SPY x FAMILY, as well as The Ancient Magus’ Bride, have been long anticipated by fans who are craving a second season or a continuation. While One Piece fans and Jujutsu Kaisen fans are getting fed content, there are also a bunch of other animes that deserve to be watched on Crunchyroll.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Vanessa Esguerra

Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games (The Gamer) while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.