The Complete Crunchyroll Fall Lineup of 2023

The Crunchyroll Fall lineup of 2023 will be airing 24 new titles. Three titles that were already released prior to the season, namely The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2, One Piece: Wano Kuni, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, will be continuing into Fall 2023. The season offers a good variety of anime from shonen to seinen, and the titles have a lot of binge-worthy potential.

Title Release Date One Piece: Wano Kuni July 7, 2023 Jujustu Kaisen Season 2 July 7, 2023 My Daughter Left The Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer September 28, 2023 A Girl & Her Guard Dog September 29, 2023 Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End October 1, 2023 Overtake October 1, 2023 Berserk of Gluttony October 1, 2023 Migi & Dali October 2, 2023 SHY October 3, 2023 Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions October 2, 2023 I’m in Love With The Villainess October 3, 2023 The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2 October 3, 2023 BULLBUSTER October 4, 2023 I’m Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness October 4, 2023 16bit Sensation: Another Layer October 5, 2023 The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 April 6, 2023 The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 October 6, 2023 Arknights: PERISH IN FROST October 7, 2023 The Kingdoms of Ruin October 7, 2023 The Faraway Paladin Season 2 October 7, 2023 SPY x FAMILY Season 2 October 7, 2023 A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special October 8, 2023 Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig October 8, 2023 I Shall Survive Using Potions! October 8, 2023 The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, REALLY Love You October 8, 2023 Stardust Telepath October 9, 2023

SPY x FAMILY, as well as The Ancient Magus’ Bride, have been long anticipated by fans who are craving a second season or a continuation. While One Piece fans and Jujutsu Kaisen fans are getting fed content, there are also a bunch of other animes that deserve to be watched on Crunchyroll.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]