The Complete Crunchyroll Fall Lineup of 2023
Oct 12th, 2023, 10:21 am
The Crunchyroll Fall lineup of 2023 will be airing 24 new titles. Three titles that were already released prior to the season, namely The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2, One Piece: Wano Kuni, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, will be continuing into Fall 2023. The season offers a good variety of anime from shonen to seinen, and the titles have a lot of binge-worthy potential.
|Title
|Release Date
|One Piece: Wano Kuni
|July 7, 2023
|Jujustu Kaisen Season 2
|July 7, 2023
|My Daughter Left The Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer
|September 28, 2023
|A Girl & Her Guard Dog
|September 29, 2023
|Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
|October 1, 2023
|Overtake
|October 1, 2023
|Berserk of Gluttony
|October 1, 2023
|Migi & Dali
|October 2, 2023
|SHY
|October 3, 2023
|Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions
|October 2, 2023
|I’m in Love With The Villainess
|October 3, 2023
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2
|October 3, 2023
|BULLBUSTER
|October 4, 2023
|I’m Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness
|October 4, 2023
|16bit Sensation: Another Layer
|October 5, 2023
|The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2
|April 6, 2023
|The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3
|October 6, 2023
|Arknights: PERISH IN FROST
|October 7, 2023
|The Kingdoms of Ruin
|October 7, 2023
|The Faraway Paladin Season 2
|October 7, 2023
|SPY x FAMILY Season 2
|October 7, 2023
|A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special
|October 8, 2023
|Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig
|October 8, 2023
|I Shall Survive Using Potions!
|October 8, 2023
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, REALLY Love You
|October 8, 2023
|Stardust Telepath
|October 9, 2023
SPY x FAMILY, as well as The Ancient Magus’ Bride, have been long anticipated by fans who are craving a second season or a continuation. While One Piece fans and Jujutsu Kaisen fans are getting fed content, there are also a bunch of other animes that deserve to be watched on Crunchyroll.
