Deadpool sitting behind a snow-covered tree trunk in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer
(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Category:
Movies

So You Want To Find the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Claw Machines …

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 02:55 pm

The most exciting bit of merchandise for Deadpool & Wolverine has obviously been the best friend necklaces. Two halves of one heart (one looking like Deadpool and the other like Wolverine) hang on a simple chain, and we all want our own version of it!

Recommended Videos

I managed to get mine by playing the handy-dandy claw machine games that the movie has put into theaters for promotion (on the first try, too)! Some theaters are running a promotion where you pre-order your ticket for the movie, and then you can use that to get a coin for the machine. There, you have to use your skills as a claw machine master to grab an egg and get it in the drop box safely.

All my years of either forcing my brothers to win stuffed animals for me in claw machines or trying my hand at it myself have paid off! I got my necklace and was so happy that I instantly lost the second time I tried it. Still, I got mine, and that’s what we all want, right? But you might not have seen where the claw machine exists for you!

Luckily, someone has collected all the theaters that they’ve found the machines in! On Reddit, one user collected every location in movie theaters that have the claw machine, and you have plenty of options to go to (or … at least in California, you have a lot of options).

Where is one near me?

As of right now, the state with the most options is California. You can find the claw machine in Burbank 16, Century City, Irvine Spectrum (Regal), The Grove L.A., and Metreon San Francisco. Next is New York, with machines in both the AMC Lincoln Square (where I won my prize) and in the Times Square AMC (home of bed bugs all the time).

There is even one in the Cineplex in Scotiabank in Toronto! There’s at least one in multiple states across the country as follows:

  • Arizona – Harkins Estrella
  • Florida – Disney Springs
  • Georgia – Phipps Plaza 14
  • Illinois – River East Chicago
  • Massachusetts – Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place in Dedham (this is NOT an AMC)
  • Missouri – Barrywood Kansas City
  • Nevada – Town Square 18

So do you have what it takes? Will you be a one-try-wonder like me? Who will you share your Deadpool and Wolverine necklace with?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Riley Is on a Scary New Adventure in ‘Inside Out 2’
riley holding a hockey stick in inside out 2
riley holding a hockey stick in inside out 2
riley holding a hockey stick in inside out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
Riley Is on a Scary New Adventure in ‘Inside Out 2’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 14, 2024
Read Article We All Have Our Dirty Secrets, Like ‘Inside Out 2’ Shows Us
all of the emotions in headquarters
all of the emotions in headquarters
all of the emotions in headquarters
Category: Movies
Movies
We All Have Our Dirty Secrets, Like ‘Inside Out 2’ Shows Us
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 14, 2024
Read Article One Line From ‘Inside Out 2’ Left Me an Absolute Wreck
Joy and Anxiety standing next to each other
Joy and Anxiety standing next to each other
Joy and Anxiety standing next to each other
Category: Movies
Movies
One Line From ‘Inside Out 2’ Left Me an Absolute Wreck
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Watchmen’ Animated Movie Teaser Confirms Two-Chapter Release
A still from animated film 'Watchmen' teaser
A still from animated film 'Watchmen' teaser
A still from animated film 'Watchmen' teaser
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Watchmen’ Animated Movie Teaser Confirms Two-Chapter Release
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ Promises To Be Worth the Wait
The Ghost of Tsushima trailer for PS4
The Ghost of Tsushima trailer for PS4
The Ghost of Tsushima trailer for PS4
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ Promises To Be Worth the Wait
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Riley Is on a Scary New Adventure in ‘Inside Out 2’
riley holding a hockey stick in inside out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
Riley Is on a Scary New Adventure in ‘Inside Out 2’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 14, 2024
Read Article We All Have Our Dirty Secrets, Like ‘Inside Out 2’ Shows Us
all of the emotions in headquarters
Category: Movies
Movies
We All Have Our Dirty Secrets, Like ‘Inside Out 2’ Shows Us
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 14, 2024
Read Article One Line From ‘Inside Out 2’ Left Me an Absolute Wreck
Joy and Anxiety standing next to each other
Category: Movies
Movies
One Line From ‘Inside Out 2’ Left Me an Absolute Wreck
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Watchmen’ Animated Movie Teaser Confirms Two-Chapter Release
A still from animated film 'Watchmen' teaser
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Watchmen’ Animated Movie Teaser Confirms Two-Chapter Release
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ Promises To Be Worth the Wait
The Ghost of Tsushima trailer for PS4
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ Promises To Be Worth the Wait
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 13, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.