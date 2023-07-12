When Did ‘Demon Slayer’ Come Out?

DEMON SLAYER CAME OUT!?

I knew it. I ALWAYS KNEW IT. These Hashira are farrrrrrrrrr too stylish to be straight. The demons too. I mean, just LOOK at Muzan. A straight man could NEVER pull off that hat. That right there is some raging bisexual shit if I’ve ever seen it. And I live in New York, so I’ve seen A LOT of raging bisexual shit, believe you me.

Oh my god this is so exciting! We need to have the Demon Slayer Corps float in the Pride parade! Those matching black outfits are perfectly in line with some downtown NYC gay vibes. Wait, what? You mean you want to know when Demon Slayer came out—as in when was it released?

RELEASED FROM THE SHACKLES OF HETERONORMATIVITY YOU MEAN? RIGHT NOW. I BELIEVE IN DEMON SLAYER LIBERATION. DEMON SLAYER PRIDE. DEMON SLAYER-

Oh, you mean, like … when was it published? Gotchu.

So the Demon Slayer manga first appeared in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016 and ran through 2020. Its chapters were collected into tankobon volumes soon after. Meanwhile, the first season of the anime was released in April 2019 and ran through September of that same year. After that, a follow-up film called Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train was released in October 2020 and became the highest grossing anime film in Japan at the time. The second season came out in October 2021 and ran until February 2022. By this point, the manga had already sold 150 million copies and has become the ninth best-selling manga series of all time. Yowza. The third season ran from April 2023 to June 2023.

Demon Slayer season 4 was recently confirmed, and while the release date hasn’t been announced, 2024 seems likely. Hopefully Demon Slayer will come out of the closet around the same time. We’ve waited long enough.

