‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Confirms Its Newest Arc

The wait for Demon Slayer season 4 has been turning me into a literal demon. I have been shunning the sun, sleeping upside down on the ceiling, and attempting to catch and eat live prey (a possum bit me on my first try so I stopped). I was not content with the the world after only hearing rumors of a fourth season. Jaded and misanthropic, I decided to become the demon that I so longed to see in the world in a dark perversion of the words of Mahatma Gandhi. The “change I wanted to see in the world” was a fourth season. Now it appears that I can rest easy and once again walk with the creatures of the sun, for Demon Slayer season 4 has been officially confirmed.

So what do we know about Demon Slayer season 4?

We know that Demon Slayer is SO big and SO financially successful that the newest season was announced in FORBES. Yes, Forbes. Literally all I thought they did was write finance articles and those “30 under 30” lists that make 20-somethings feel unsuccessful. But now they’re writing anime articles because those poor and disenfranchised 20-somethings turned to anime for relief from the stress of being so unsuccessful. And the power of anime became so strong that FORBES OF ALL PLACES was forced to listen to the unwashed, post-collegiate masses.

After the grand finale of the Swordsmith Village arc, Demon Slayer animation studio Ufotable immediately announced another season. This season is called the Hashira Geiko-hen arc. Oh I’m sorry, you’re not one of those 30 Under 30 kids who speak 12 languages including Japanese and build cancer curing robots in their backyard? My apologies. The English translation is the Hashira Training arc. I’m sure you’re familiar with training, given the fact that you’re probably relegated to manual labor like the plebe you are.

So what even happens in the Hashira Training arc? Thankfully, we were provided a brief official synopsis:

“Tanjiro goes to see the Stone Hashira, Himejima, who intends to prepare him for the battles to come. The training to become a Hashira—a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps—is intense and demanding. Earning Himejima’s approval seems impossible, but Tanjiro won’t give up! Meanwhile, the demon lord Muzan continues to search for the location of Nezuko and Ubuyashiki.”

Sorry, was that description too advanced for your not-30 Under 30 brain? Apologies. It should read “spiky hair boy go say hi to frens and get good at hit things with sharp stick.”

Is there a release date for Demon Slayer season 4?

Nope. They didn’t give us a release date yet. But if we use our powers of logic (a concept invented by the 30 Under 30’ers) we can deduce—stay with me here—when the next season will be released by studying the average (math term, uh-oh) amount of time it takes for a season of Demon Slayer to come out. Here goes: Demon Slayer season 1 premiered in October 2019. Two years later, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was released in October 2021. Following that, the Entertainment District arc arrived in December 2021, just two months later. Finally, the Swordsmith Village arc made its debut in April 2023, which is about a two-and-a-half year gap since the last release.

We can use this information to infer (that’s an SAT word) that new seasons of Demon Slayer come out every two to two-and-a-half years. However, we can also infer that the COVID-19 pandemic (what non-30 Under 30’ers call the “Big Sicky Time”) was responsible for some delays here. So, in light of all this knowledge, we can surmise (another SAT word) that we will see the Hashira Training arc come out any time between June 2025 and December 2025—though it is possible that the fourth season could arrive as late as 2026. Hopefully the 30 Under 30’ers will have solved the climate crisis by then, or we will all be too dead to watch the newest season.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer. However, I would like to stress to the non-30 Under 30’ers that this trailer is both fictional and animated. Do not attempt to try what these fictional characters are doing in your real-life living room. You will bump your head. I know that there isn’t much going on in there already, but I don’t want you to have a boo-boo.

