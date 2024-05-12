Star and Stripe’s Sacrifice Had Better Be Worth It in ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Episode 3

Star and Stripe’s sacrifice in My Hero Academia will always be painful to watch. We’ve seen it happen in the manga, but something about Studio Bones’ flawless animation made the scene hurt so much more.

For a hero that’s only been around for roughly three episodes, Star and Stripe would leave a positive and lasting impact on our fledgling heroes. Shigaraki may have won this round, but he barely escaped with his life after Star and Stripe’s last ingenious move. Even as her quirk was being stolen, Star and Stripe commanded New Order to revolt against other quirks in Shigaraki’s body.

The result turned Shigaraki into a ridiculous flailing popcorn in the sky. Nothing brought me more satisfaction than seeing Shigaraki suffer from his greed. We’ll hopefully see more of that in the third episode of My Hero Academia season seven, coming on May 18, 2024, to Crunchyroll.

me watching my popcorn in the microwave pic.twitter.com/73NOoojj1U — ? aiden ✩ ? i HATE EXAMS ? (@kudoichiCEO) May 11, 2024

Cathleen’s sacrifice wasn’t for nothing. Her efforts weren’t enough to kill Shigaraki, but she did weaken him significantly. This act alone earns her an everlasting salute from the heroes who will fight Shigaraki next. Shigaraki and All for One already had many quirks at their disposal, and her quirk destroyed a significant amount of those. The rampage wouldn’t stop until New Order ceased to exist within Shigaraki’s body.

If there’s one horrific takeaway from all of this, it’s that Shigaraki has become the strongest villain on earth. This incident made other countries fear Shigaraki, making them unwilling to send their heroes over to Japan. Now, it’s up to the remaining heroes and aspiring students to take Shigaraki down.

