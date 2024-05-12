Star and Stripe vs. Shigaraki and All For One from My Hero Academia Season 7
Star and Stripe’s Sacrifice Had Better Be Worth It in ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Episode 3

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: May 12, 2024 02:44 pm

Star and Stripe’s sacrifice in My Hero Academia will always be painful to watch. We’ve seen it happen in the manga, but something about Studio Bones’ flawless animation made the scene hurt so much more.

For a hero that’s only been around for roughly three episodes, Star and Stripe would leave a positive and lasting impact on our fledgling heroes. Shigaraki may have won this round, but he barely escaped with his life after Star and Stripe’s last ingenious move. Even as her quirk was being stolen, Star and Stripe commanded New Order to revolt against other quirks in Shigaraki’s body.

The result turned Shigaraki into a ridiculous flailing popcorn in the sky. Nothing brought me more satisfaction than seeing Shigaraki suffer from his greed. We’ll hopefully see more of that in the third episode of My Hero Academia season seven, coming on May 18, 2024, to Crunchyroll.

Cathleen’s sacrifice wasn’t for nothing. Her efforts weren’t enough to kill Shigaraki, but she did weaken him significantly. This act alone earns her an everlasting salute from the heroes who will fight Shigaraki next. Shigaraki and All for One already had many quirks at their disposal, and her quirk destroyed a significant amount of those. The rampage wouldn’t stop until New Order ceased to exist within Shigaraki’s body.

If there’s one horrific takeaway from all of this, it’s that Shigaraki has become the strongest villain on earth. This incident made other countries fear Shigaraki, making them unwilling to send their heroes over to Japan. Now, it’s up to the remaining heroes and aspiring students to take Shigaraki down.

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.