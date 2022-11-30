The Hashira of ‘Demon Slayer,’ Ranked According to Strength

Picture this: you’re a demon. You’re not hard to please. You just wanna be left alone so you can kill people in peace; maybe eat a baby every once in a while. Is that too much to ask? APPARENTLY it is.

The Hashira just won’t leave demons alone. It’s carnage out there! CARNAGE, I TELL YOU. Everywhere you turn, there’s another innocent demon slain. Even the Upper Moons are getting creamed out here. You may find yourself asking, “Who is responsible for this demon-rights travesty?” If only there was a list of the Hashira, preferably ranked in order of strength.

Consider this a public service announcement, from one demon to another. Memorize these faces. These are the pillars of strength that hold up the human world. I’m ranking the Hashira to show you which of them is easiest to knock down, and which of them will stay upright no matter what you throw at them.

9. Shinobu Kocho: The Insect Hashira

While Kocho is a fan-favorite character, she’s not exactly brimming with power. She’s the only character on this list who isn’t even strong enough to cut off your head. HA! She compensates for this by utilizing deadly poisons that kill demons from within. Just don’t get cut by her! You’ll be fine! Be careful, though, because this girl is cunning, and is going to use her apparent weakness to her advantage. Even if you do manage to kill her, you’ll have hordes of furious fans itching to tear your head off. Best leave her alone.

8. Tengen Uzui: The Sound Hashira

I don’t like the sound of this: Tengen Uzui is able to move at the speed of sound in battle. He acquired this ability during his years spent training as a shinobi. Yes, this dude is a literal ninja. He’s also completely fearless. This man looks death in the eye and says “meh.” He wields nunchuck axes instead of a regular sword, so his attack patterns are really confusing. He can swing those things at the speed of sound as well, so be on your guard!

7. Mitsuri Kanroji: The Love Hashira

Don’t let her sweet and innocent looks fool you—Mitsuri is one of the most physically powerful Hashira on this list. This girl is JACKED. Her muscles are eight times more dense than the average human’s, allowing her to perform mind-boggling feats of strength. She was able to rip off one of the Demon King Muzan’s tentacles while he had her in his grasp. MUZAN. THE STRONGEST OF US ALL. That isn’t good. Lucky for us, she’s not nearly as fast as some of the other characters on this list, and you’ll probably be able to outpace her—even if you’re just running away.

6. Obanai Iguro: The Serpent Hashira

Okay, so apparently snakes are an element like water, earth, and fire? Does the Avatar know about this? Whatever. This man’s tenuous understanding of the forces of nature is another reason to stay away from him. Obanai Iguro’s got a screw loose. He’s got a sword that’s pretty loose, too. Seriously, that thing is floppy like a noodle! Or a … snake! His sword is basically a living weapon. If you block it with your hands, it could still come around and bite you in the ass.

5. Kyojuro Rengoku: The Flame Hashira

I’m including this guy to give a little hope to demon-kind. Kyojuro is able to run faster than a train, cut off a demon’s head before it can blink, and coat his sword in literal fire. How is any of this good news? BECAUSE HE’S DEAD. He was killed by the Upper Rank Three onboard the Mugen Train. HUZZAH! Keep in mind, he was already exhausted from a previous battle, so luck was on #3’s side. Still, gotta celebrate any victory we can, right?

4. Muichiro Tokito: The Mist Hashira

This kid is a bit of a prodigy. He’s only 14 years old, and he became a Hashira in only two months. Muichiro is a descendant of the Upper Rank One, who also happened to be the first Sun Breather, so you could say that powers run in the family. This kid was able to defeat the Upper Rank Five by himself. He’s also able to use the Transparent World technique, which allows him to see through your skin and look at your blood. I’m sure he’d be happy to get some of your blood on the outside of you, too.

3. Giyu Tomioka: The Water Hashira

The worst thing about this dude is how calm he is. It’s like fighting the surface of a lake. It’s just spooky. This man is totally unflappable in combat, and is able to dispatch demons with ease because of it. I’ve never even seen him break a sweat in combat! Maybe his water Hashira powers allow him to keep his fluids inside his body? Whatever it is, it’s really unsettling.

2. Shinazugawa Sanemi – The Wind Hashira

The scariest thing about this guy is his FACE. I mean LOOK AT HIM. He just SCREAMS “bloody murder.” He was able to hold his own in a battle with the Upper Moon One—you know, the demon that even MUZAN is afraid of? Muzan even complimented Shinazugawa while facing him in battle. Have you ever heard the boss give a compliment? Neither have I. But the worst thing of all is that Shinazugawa smells amazing. DELICIOUS. This is because he has the rarest of all blood types. He uses this to his advantage in combat in order to distract demons with his intoxicating aroma. Cover your nose. Don’t fall for it.

1. Gyomei Himejima – The Stone Hashira

I’d rather not talk about this guy, if that’s okay …

No, SERIOUSLY. He freaks me out. I feel like if I say his name he’s gonna pop out from behind—OH MY GOD THERE HE IS WE’RE GONNA DIE!

False alarm. It was a rock. But he is the Stone Hashira, so you can see why I was confused. This man is as SOLID AS ONE. He’s the de facto leader of the Hashira, and he attained the rank in just two months. The Upper Moon One said that this guy was the strongest Hashira he’d faced in four generations. Psychically, he’s the strongest Hashira of them all. He beat a demon to a pulp with his bare hands when he was just a child. He was made for this job. And as a result I’ve been made to fear for my life.

