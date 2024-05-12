Are You Waiting for Another Season of ‘Sand Land’? Here’s What You Need To Know

Sand Land is a hidden gem by the late great Akira Toriyama, and its anime adaptation has been receiving a lot of love recently. Compared to Toriyama’s more popular series, Sand Land’s story is shorter and simpler.

Recommended Videos

The story isn’t any less compelling, despite its length. In Sand Land, humans and demons struggle to survive in a barren world. There are no rivers or other bodies of water that citizens can rely on, so they’re forced to buy the King’s supply of water or get hydrated through other illegal means. Sheriff Rao looks for another water source, the Legendary Spring, along with demons Beelzebub and Thief. Needless to say, the search for new water was difficult but worth it in the end.

Is there going to be a second season for the anime? As of the moment, there have been no announcements made regarding a second season of Sand Land. It’s also unlikely for a second season to come out since the whole manga has already been covered in the first six episodes of the anime.

Sand Land Trailer

Additionally, the seventh episode, all the way through the last episode of Sand Land, wasn’t based on the source material. It was a new arc supervised by Toriyama and considered to be a short sequel to the first six episodes.

If you’re still craving some Sand Land action, fear not! Bandai Namco Entertainment just released an action role-playing video game inspired by the series. The game is available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more