What to Watch Tonight Instead of the State of the Union

At some point this evening, many television stations will be taken over by an incompetent Oompa Loompa who will yell at a joint session of Congress—the House which impeached him, and the Senate where he is currently on trial. It will be terrible and our awful president will no doubt lie and bluster for a long time so …l et’s just find something else to watch. Luckily, there are many Mary Sue-approved choices.

Catch Up On Some New Great Movies

There are so many award-winning and nominated films out right now that you can watch right from the comfort of your own home. Parasite is available on digital, The Report is over on Amazon, and Marriage Story is on Netflix. Also on Netflix is Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana if you’re done with the highbrow fare.

… Or Great Shows.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is back this Thursday, so head over to Hulu to catch up on the last season and get in the Nine-Nine mood. As for new shows, we’re loving: The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part three on Netflix, Shrill season two on Hulu, Sex Education season two also on Netflix, and the final season of BoJack Horseman. And it’s never too early to catch up on Westworld before season three debuts.

Flash/Forward

There’s a lot of reasons the CW might be the best network, but one of them is the fact that they don’t air the State of the Union. Instead tonight you can catch the mid-season premiere of The Flash, which I’ve seen and I can safely say is great, especially if you’re a fan of Iris West in earless Ace reporter mode. Check out our interview with Flash showrunner Eric Wallace to get prepped! After that is a new episode of one of the best shows on TV: Legends of Tomorrow.

Back to Reality

There”s a whole plethora of great documentary and reality stuff new out there right now. Many at The Mary Sue are obsessed with The Circle on Netflix, and some of us (ahem, me) are in our second watch through of the awesome Imagineering Story on Disney+. And yes … we’re also kinda into the weirdness over in the goop lab.

New this week with a debut episode on HBO (and thus streaming on HBO apps) is McMillions which tells the story of a massive criminal conspiracy to scam the … McDonalds Monopoly game???? It’s transfixing and surprisingly fun. We’re also liking Well-Groomed, also on HBO.

Kick it With Some Classics

If the relentless news cycle has got you down, relax with a comforting, feel-good movie. There’s so many out there, so here are just a few on streaming that are always welcome: Disney + has the amazing 1993 The Three Musketeers with a delightful Tim Curry. You can celebrate the life of Terry Jones with either The Life of Brian or Monty Python and the Holy Grail, which are both on Netflix. And if Picard has you in a Trek mood, Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan is on Hulu.

If none of this appeals to you. we’re sure there are all sorts of other great things to enjoy to keep your mind off the treasonous lump of fetid tangerine taking up network airtime. Walk the dog! Dog those dishes that have been piling up! Call you mom! Watch paint dry! Literally anything will be better.

