Janey (Teagan Meredith) and Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins) wear cowboy clothes and watch the bomb drop in 'Fallout'.
(Prime Video)
Category:
TV

What Happened to The Ghoul’s Daughter in ‘Fallout’?

Image of Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea Steiner
|
Published: May 7, 2024 07:24 pm

In the world of Fallout, nothing is more important than family.

Recommended Videos

Plucky heroine Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) leaves the safety of Vault 33 to find her kidnapped father Hank (Kyle MacLachlan). Maximus (Aaron Moten) is devoted to his found family, the Brotherhood of Steel. And Cooper Howard a.k.a. The Ghoul (Walton Goggins) has wandered the wasteland for centuries in search of his long-lost family.

Before he became the noseless gunslinger we know and love, The Ghoul was Hollywood star Cooper Howard, known for playing heroic cowboys in Western films. Howard was a devoted husband to his wife Barb (Frances Turner), a Vault-Tec executive, and a loving father to their daughter Janey (Teagan Meredith).

Barb recruits Cooper to be the spokesman for Vault-Tec and assures him that she’s reserved their family spots in the “management” vaults. But after he’s confronted by Moldaver (a.k.a. Ms. Williams), he realizes that something nefarious is happening at Vault-Tec. After planting a bug in his wife, Cooper overhears Vault-Tec execs in a meeting with other CEOs. Cooper listens as his wife lays out their grim plan: Vault-Tec will drop the bombs themselves, ending the world to rebuild it in their image.

After discovering his wife’s betrayal, Cooper and Barb (presumably) got divorced and Cooper started working as an entertainer at children’s birthday parties. Cooper and Janey are working a party gig when the first bombs drop in 2077, and when we meet Cooper 200 years later he’s become The Ghoul. But what happened during those lost years?

The last we see is Cooper and Janey riding away from the nuclear fallout. Did Janey and Barb make it into a vault? Cooper certainly seems to think so, as we learn in the season one finale that he is still searching for his family. Did Barb and Janey enter cryostasis like Hank and Betty? Are either of them still alive? We’ll have to wait until season two to find out.

(featured image: Prime Video)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article We Still Love This OTP Romance in ‘Never Have I Ever’
Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi wear graduation robes in episode 410 of Never Have I Ever.
Category: TV
TV
We Still Love This OTP Romance in ‘Never Have I Ever’
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 7, 2024
Read Article Can ‘The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish’ Explain the Mystery of Timmy Turner’s Fate?
Timmy Turner looking at a laptop in The Fairly OddParents
Category: TV
TV
Can ‘The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish’ Explain the Mystery of Timmy Turner’s Fate?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 7, 2024
Read Article ‘Unfrosted’ Further Sensationalizes an Already Humorous and Absurd Story
Melissa McCarthy as Donna Stankowski, Jerry Seinfeld as Bob Cabana, and Jim Gaffigan as Edsel Kellogg III in Unfrosted
Category: TV
TV
‘Unfrosted’ Further Sensationalizes an Already Humorous and Absurd Story
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 7, 2024
Read Article Here’s Ryder’s Age in ‘Paw Patrol’
Characters from Paw Patrol
Category: TV
TV
Here’s Ryder’s Age in ‘Paw Patrol’
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 7, 2024
Read Article The ‘Dance Moms’ Reunion Special Is Getting Messy
the girls from dance moms all standing together
Category: TV
TV
The ‘Dance Moms’ Reunion Special Is Getting Messy
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article We Still Love This OTP Romance in ‘Never Have I Ever’
Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi wear graduation robes in episode 410 of Never Have I Ever.
Category: TV
TV
We Still Love This OTP Romance in ‘Never Have I Ever’
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 7, 2024
Read Article Can ‘The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish’ Explain the Mystery of Timmy Turner’s Fate?
Timmy Turner looking at a laptop in The Fairly OddParents
Category: TV
TV
Can ‘The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish’ Explain the Mystery of Timmy Turner’s Fate?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 7, 2024
Read Article ‘Unfrosted’ Further Sensationalizes an Already Humorous and Absurd Story
Melissa McCarthy as Donna Stankowski, Jerry Seinfeld as Bob Cabana, and Jim Gaffigan as Edsel Kellogg III in Unfrosted
Category: TV
TV
‘Unfrosted’ Further Sensationalizes an Already Humorous and Absurd Story
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 7, 2024
Read Article Here’s Ryder’s Age in ‘Paw Patrol’
Characters from Paw Patrol
Category: TV
TV
Here’s Ryder’s Age in ‘Paw Patrol’
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 7, 2024
Read Article The ‘Dance Moms’ Reunion Special Is Getting Messy
the girls from dance moms all standing together
Category: TV
TV
The ‘Dance Moms’ Reunion Special Is Getting Messy
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 7, 2024
Author
Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.