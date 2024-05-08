The End of This Week’s ‘X-Men: ’97’ Feels Like an Attack

Is there a reason that X-Men ’97 wants me to sob every week? Who there hates me and me alone? This week, we were left with another “oh my god, are they dead?!” ending, and I’m not okay.

This time, it was Magneto who did the potential slaughtering of a fellow mutant. Isn’t his entire thing “mutant and proud” and keeping mutants alive? Season 1 episode 9, “Tolerance Is Extinction, Pt. 2,” is mutants fighting with each other. Charles told his X-Men that they need to find Magneto and stop him, but when Magneto comes to their door, a fight of catastrophic proportions breaks out—especially when Magneto gives some of the X-Men a chance to join him.

One of the final moments of the episode had Wolverine and Magneto facing off against each other. Right as it seems like Logan has the upper hand, he says, “Been in a lot of wars, bub. The brave always die first.” But then Magneto broke my heart.

Saying, “Logan, finally! The feud is over,” Magneto seemingly controls Wolverine’s adamantium and runs them back through his body before they explode out of Logan. Uh, sir. What the hell?! Why would you do this to my sweet little angry guy?

Does this mean that Logan is dead?

Well, this is when it gets complicated. Wolverine can heal himself incredibly well and regularly does so. Is what Magneto did to Logan too much, though? Is there also a world here I don’t have Gambit or Wolverine in a show like this?

Personally, I think Logan will be fine and just needs time to heal up after the fight, but given what Magneto said, maybe it is more dire than I want to let myself believe. For now, we don’t know whether or not Logan is dead, but I am going to hold out hope that he will come out of this in one piece. Please, I am begging.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

