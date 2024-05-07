We Still Love This OTP Romance in ‘Never Have I Ever’

Even though Netflix’s teen comedy Never Have I Ever wrapped its fourth and final season last year, fans are still discovering the hilarious adventures of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).

Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age series follows Devi, a high schooler grappling with the sudden and traumatic death of her father. Entering sophomore year, Devi decides to take control of her life and propositions school hottie Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) to lose her virginity. Devi and her friends fall in love, lose their V-cards, and discover what they really want out of life.

Throughout the series, Devi romances Paxton and her frenemy, the hyper-ambitious Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison). While Devi and Ben start out as nemeses, they quickly form a strong friendship that turns romantic. But Devi struggles to decide between her dream man and the nerdy boy next door. Along the way, she has flings with other boys, but the end-game always points to Paxton or Ben.

Who does Devi end up with?

Devi ends season three by losing her virginity to Ben, but the awkward encounter spooks them both. When senior year starts, Devi is ready to date but is still hung up on her feelings for Ben. Meanwhile, Paxton drops out of college and returns to coach swimming at their high school.

After a school year mostly at odds, Devi graduates high school and gets accepted to her dream school, Princeton. She wants to celebrate with Ben, who got accepted to his own dream school, Columbia. When Ben leaves town for a summer internship, he quickly realizes that he’s been in love with Devi this whole time. He flies back for her grandmother’s wedding, and the two profess their love for one another. The final montage shows them happily together and dating long distance.

But don’t feel too bad for Paxton. He starts dating fellow teacher Lindsay and decides to return to college to become a teacher. Everyone else gets their own happily ever after.

