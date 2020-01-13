Westworld Resumes Functions With a Season 3 Premiere Date and a Chilling Trailer

Get your black hats ready, Westwold has an official return date: March 15! And that’s not all. We have a fascinating new trailer for the season that doesn’t feature any known actors or faces—but it does give us some big answers and clues for the new season.

Westworld has always been an enigmatic show, slowly revealing truths and creating new mysteries as it does so. Last season ended with a massive casualty event at the park as the escape of Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) to the mainland with the consciousnesses of several other hosts in her purse (she was in a Tessa Thompson body at the time).

This season will see Dolores back in her own meat suit with some version of Charlotte at her side on the mainland and it looks like she’ll be a serious source of disruption if the visuals from this trailer are any indication. The trailer shows a futuristic infographic of some sort, noting “divergences” in history, including a few from our own time like the Hong Kong protests and the impeachment of Trump.

A voice, which I am assuming is new cast member Vicent Cassel, states: “We are in the middle of a war,” as new events from our future pop up on the graph. “No one knows that it’s happened yet, or that it’s already been lost.” I’m assuming he means the war between humans and AI as personified by the Westworld hosts?

“For the most part humanity has been a miserable little den of thugs, stumbling from one catastrophe to the next,” our voice continues. And he’s not wrong. “Our history is like the ravings of a lunatic. Chaos,” he says over the sounds of gunfire. “But we’ve changed that. For the first time, history has an author: You.”

Is he speaking to a human or to a host? Dolores? Or maybe perhaps Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard? Or is it this “Solomon Build” that we see as the major divergence on the graph? Is that Dolores or someone else? Might it be someone we saw in the bigger San Diego Comic Con Trailer from last July?

One huge answer this new trailer does give us is a question that’s bedeviled Westworld watchers since season one: When does this all take place? The Solomon Build system was initiated on April 17, 2039, so that may be when Westworld was founded.

And the new Critical event? That takes place – or took place – February 27, 2058. I’m not sure if this is something that already happened – such as Doloroes’s awakening or the events of the past two seasons or something we’ll see this season, but it does give us a grounding in time.

We can’t wait to dissect this and more when Westworld returns in two months to HBO!

(Image: HBO)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com