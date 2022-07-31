What to Stream on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and More in August 2022!

It’s almost August, which means a bevvy of new film and television content is coming to our screens. With so many streamers and channels available now, it’s nearly impossible to keep track of everything we want to watch. Luckily for you, we’ve amassed all the awesome August releases in this handy dandy single article! What can we say, we love TV and we love a good calendar.

NETFLIX

The Sandman (August 5)

The long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic book series The Sandman is finally here. After an occult society imprisons Morpheus/Dream (Tom Sturridge) he escapes and sets out to bring balance back to the realm. The fantasy series stars Gwendoline Christie, Boyd Holbrook, Vivienne Acheampong, and many more.

Locke & Key Season 3 (August 9)

The third and final season of Locke & Key returns to Netflix, where the Locke family will team up against their biggest threat yet. Is it a locksmith? No? Okay then.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 (August 12)

Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is back, and she’s on the arm of the dreamy Paxton H-Y (Darren Barnet). But will a boyfriend stop the romantic (and otherwise) turmoil in Devi’s life? Don’t miss the third season of this hilarious, moving teen comedy.

Day Shift (August 12)

This vampire action comedy stars Jamie Foxx as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters. Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg also star.

DISNEY+

LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation (August 5)

Follows the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with Rose, Rey, Finn, Poe, and Chewbacca looking to relax in the summer sun after their fateful battle with Emperor Palpatine. The galaxy’s heroes need a vacation badly, but, as many family vacations often turn out, things don’t go according to plan. Featuring the voices of Yvette Nicole Brown, Rose Marie Tran, Ross Marquand, Billy Dee Williams, and a new song from ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic!

I Am Groot (August 10)

I am Groot, the new series of animated shorts following everyone’s favorite anthropomorphic tree, features the return of Vin Diesel voicing the titular critter.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (August 17)

Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who finds herself with Hulk-like powers thanks to her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). The courtroom comedy stars Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and more in the MCU’s next live-action series.

Andor (August 31)

The next Star Wars live-action saga is a prequel centered on Rogue One‘s Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). Genevieve O’Reilly, Forest Whitaker, Stellan Skarsgård, and Denise Gough star in the series about the Rebellion spy.

HBO MAX

House of the Dragon (August 21)

Expectations couldn’t be higher for the first Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon. Set about 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon tells the story of Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), a dragonrider who’s slated to ascend to the Iron Throne. However, Rhaenyra has to fend off at least one ambitious would-be heir who wants the throne for himself, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith). The cast includes Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, and more.

HULU

Reservation Dogs Season 2 (August 3)

Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi’s brilliant FX comedy is back with more adventures and exploits of exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma. The series stars Paulina Alexis, Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Lane Factor. Marc Maron and Megan Mullally will guest star.

Prey (August 5)

Dan Trachtenberg’s thrilling Predator prequel follows Naru (Amber Midthunder), a member of the Comanche Nation in 1719, who faces off against everyone’s favorite alien hunter. Don’t miss this film: it’s the best Predator movie since the 1987 original.

AMAZON PRIME

A League of Their Own (August 12)

A League of Their Own, based on the beloved 1992 film starring Geena Davis and Tom Hanks, stars Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson as a woman who joins the Rockford Peaches women’s baseball team in their inaugural season and explore the changing 1940s United States. The series also stars D’Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, Melanie Field, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kate Berlant, and more.

Samaritan (August 26)

Sylvester Stallone stars as washed-up superhero Samaritan, who is encouraged to get back in the game by his kid neighbor (Javon Walton). The cast includes Pilou Asbæk, Martin Starr, and Dascha Polanco.

What are you most looking forward to watching in August? Let us know in the comments!

(featured image: Disney+)

