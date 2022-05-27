Lately, all of the focus has been on Obi-Wan Kenobi, leading up to and following its premiere on May 27th. However, Disney is already gearing up for their next Star Wars original series. Star Wars: Andor is set to release on Disney+ on August 31st, 2022, and Disney just recently dropped the first official Andor teaser trailer. The series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and follows Diego Luna’s character, Cassian Andor.

In Rogue One, we met a group of rebels who banded together to steal the Death Star plans from the Galactic Republic. Now, Andor is going way back to where the rebellion first took root. It tells the tale of how planets and people formed a burgeoning Rebellion that produced rebel heroes like Andor. Not only that, but it also follows Andor’s personal journey to understanding the difference he can make and the evolution of his perspective on the Rebellion.

The trailer proved intriguing, with its ominous tone and powerful visuals. Andor himself narrates over scenes, blasting the Empire’s greed and satisfaction. Meanwhile, it also teases Mon Mothma’s (Genevieve O’Reilly) story and how she became a figurehead of the Rebellion. In the trailer, she knows that she is being watched by the Empire and, perhaps, even by Palpatine, due to her vocal opposition to the Empire. There is some fear, but also hope, courage, and selflessness in the characters who make up the Rebellion. Here is every confirmed character in Andor.

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

Leading the series is, of course, Luna, reprising his role as Andor. His role in Andor will mark his second appearance in the Star Wars franchise. His only other role was in Rogue One and the film concludes with him sacrificing himself for the Rebellion. This means he may not boast the same fanbase and history in the Star Wars franchise as some other characters might. However, he certainly was likable enough in Rogue One. He is smart, capable, and versatile, though he has been significantly hardened by war. While he did die as a hero, he also committed numerous questionable acts in the name of the Rebellion.

Ultimately though, he isn’t as fleshed out in Rogue One as he could be. After all, the film likely tried not to get us attached to these characters due to the heartbreaking ending. But with a 12-episode first season and confirmed second season, we’ll really get to know the full story of Andor. Luna is a talented actor who can no doubt bring many more layers to Andor if he gets a good story to work with.

Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma

Genevieve O’Reilly will be reprising her role as Mon Mothma. Her reprisal isn’t surprising considering her extensive history as the character. She has portrayed Mothma in Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One, and even voiced the animated Mothma in Star Wars Rebels. Her reappearance in Andor makes sense, considering Mothma is one of the most important faces of the Rebellion. Not only was she brave enough to publicly condemn the Empire, but she headed the Rebellion during the darkest of times and also greatly influenced Leia Organa, who would also become a Rebel leader. Her influence on the Rebellion, and the Star Wars franchise as a whole, is huge and we can’t wait to see more of her in Andor.

Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera

Forest Whitaker will be reprising his role as Saw Gerrera for Andor. Whitaker previously portrayed the character in Rogue One. Like Mothma and Andor, Gerrera will fit perfectly into this series due to his influence in creating the Rebellion. While he started out fighting in the Clone Wars, he later became a resistance fighter against the Galactic Empire. Many saw his tactics against the Empire as bordering on extremism, but he still managed to build up and lead his own team of Rebels. Whitaker portrayed Gerrera well in Rogue One and it will be intriguing to see his influence in the early Rebellion.

Stellan Skarsgård as Rebel Leader (Luther Rand?)

Stellan Skarsgård will appear in Andor in the role of a seemingly original Rebel Leader. We don’t really know a whole lot about his character, aside from what we saw in the trailer. In the trailer, we get glimpses of him surveying a ship and leading a group of fellow Rebels. In fact, he seems to be leading a covert mission far outside the city, as they seem to be in the middle of nowhere.

Some outlets have reported that his character’s name is Luther Rand, but it has not been confirmed. However, the show’s creators have teased that his role in the series is huge. From the trailer, his role definitely seems on par with Luna and O’Reilly’s visibility. While Skarsgård has never appeared in the Star Wars franchise before, he certainly does boast a prestigious career in the film industry and most recently appeared in Dune.

Denise Gough as Imperial Officer

Denise Gough will star in Andor as an Imperial Officer. Andor‘s trailer gave us a first-look at her character, and she certainly seems to be a very cold and calculating Imperial Officer. Notice that she is flanked by Death Troopers, the very elite Stormtroopers of the Galactic Empire. While we don’t know the details of her character, she looks to be a formidable villain for the Rebels. Meanwhile, Gough is a talented actress in theatre, film, and television, so it will be enjoyable to see how she shapes this character. She most recently starred in Under the Banner of Heaven alongside Andrew Garfield.

Anton Lesser as Imperial Officer

Andor‘s trailer also gave us a first-look at Anton Lesser’s role as an Imperial Officer. Again, we don’t know the details of his character, however, like Gough, he seems to be a particularly shifty one. In the trailer, we see him leading some kind of meeting of Imperial Officers. He could potentially be an Intelligence Officer. Lesser’s role in Andor as a villain is exciting, considering he has impressively portrayed villainous characters before. Lesser was in Game of Thrones as Qyburn, a character known for his unethical experiments.

Kyle Soller as Imperial Officer

Kyle Soller will be appearing in Andor in the role of an Imperial Officer. His character’s name has not yet been revealed. However, we do get a quick shot of Soller’s character in the trailer, where we see him looking at a hologram of Andor. He’s the only Imperial Officer who seems to have an interest in Andor in the trailer. It’s interesting that even this early on, when Andor isn’t so sure about the Rebellion, that he is already being watched by Imperial forces. In addition to Andor, Soller is known for appearing in Anna Karenina, Marrowbone, and The Titan.

Adria Arjona as TBD

Despite her character’s name being unknown, Adria Arjona will likely play a big role in Andor. The series has chosen to keep her character under wraps, as they have done with many of their cast members. However, Arjona has revealed that she plays a very practical woman in Andor. Rumors have suggested that she may be someone very close to Andor. From the trailer, it appears she may be a Rebel, potentially fleeing from Imperial authorities. Most recently, Arjona starred opposite Jared Leto in Morbius as Dr. Martine Bancroft.

Fiona Shaw as TBD

Fiona Shaw will be starring in Andor in an undisclosed role. From the trailer, it appears that she is on the side of the Rebels. And although we only get one small shot of her, she states the most poignant line of the trailer, “People are standing up… that’s what a reckoning sounds like.” Even though that tells us nothing about her character, it does tell us that Shaw’s impressive acting skills will be on display in the series. Shaw is best known for appearing in Killing Eve, Elona Holmes, and the Harry Potter films.

Anton Valensi, Alex Lawther, Robert Emms, & David Hayman as TBD

Anton Valensi, Alex Lawther, Robert Emms, and David Hayman have all been cast in undisclosed roles in Andor. Unfortunately, few details have been released about their characters and the teaser didn’t shed any light on them either. However, IMDb does list Valensi as Den, Emms as Supervisor Jones, and Lawther as Rick. Still, these names really don’t give us any big hints about these characters’ potential roles. But each of these actors is very talented and recognizable, so we can’t wait to learn more about their characters.

