Batter Up! Amazon Drops the First Teaser for ‘A League of Their Own’ | The Mary Sue

Amazon Prime has released the first teaser for their series adaptation of A League of Their Own, and the show already looks like a home run. The series, based on the beloved 1992 film starring Geena Davis and Tom Hanks, is co-written and co-executive produced by Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson and Mozart in the Jungle‘s Will Graham. Jacobson also stars as player Carson Shaw, alongside D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Chanté Adams (Bad Hair), Melanie Field (Heathers), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Famalam), Kelly McCormack (Letterkenny), Kat Berlant (Sorry to Bother You), Roberta Colindrez (Gotham), Priscilla Delgado (Julieta) and Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as the team’s coach.

The teaser, set to Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen”, offers us a look at the team on the field, on the road, and bonding together. There’s a lot to like in this trailer: a diverse and talented cast, definite queer vibes, and women kicking ass at the game they love.

Jacobson promised a “contemporary spin” on the original film, which will see the Rockford Peaches baseball team through their inaugural season and explore the changing 1940s United States. While the series will have the “warmth, humor, and DNA” of the original film, it will also feature women of color and queer women, players who weren’t acknowledged in the original film. And while the team remains the Rockford Peaches, don’t expect any of the film’s characters to show up. The series will feature original characters and stories, although Rosie O’Donnell (who played Doris in the film) will make a cameo appearance as the bartender at a local gay bar.

There may not be crying in baseball, but I definitely got misty at the idea of seeing my childhood faves the Rockford Peaches take the field once more.

A League of Their Own premieres on August 12 on Amazon Prime.

