Locke & Key will be returning to Netflix soon for a third and final season. The popular series—based on the comic series of the same name—first premiered in 2020 and follows the three Locke siblings and their mother after their father is killed. Kinsey (Emilia Jones), Tyler (Connor Jessup), and Bodie (Jackson Robert Scott) Locke and their mother, Nina (Darby Stanchfield), decide to move into the old Locke family home, Keyhouse, in Massachusetts. The kids quickly realize that the house is filled with mysterious keys, each of which has a reality-warping ability.

However, as the Locke kids explore the keys, they soon realize there is a demonic entity, Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira), who seeks the keys, as well. In order to fight back, the siblings must learn the history of Keyhouse and its magical keys. This sets them on a journey to learn who their father really was and why he was murdered. They must also keep their mother and their uncle, Duncan (Aaron Ashmore), safe, though the two are oblivious to the magic because their adult minds cannot remember or comprehend it.

Anticipation for season 3 is high, after season 2 concluded with several loose ends in need of tying up. Season 2 of Locke & Key saw the Locke siblings finally defeat Dodge while in her male form, Gabe (Griffin Gluck). However, things got interesting when the memory key was discovered, which can allow adults to remember magic. Duncan used the key and joined the Locke siblings in their adventures. It was also implied that Nina used the memory key at the end, too. Tyler, though, as he neared 18, decided not to use it and departed Keyhouse on a road trip. Evil entities are still at play, though, as demon-possessed American revolutionary Frederick Gideon (Kevin Durand) returns to Earth as an Echo.

Locke & Key season 3 release date

Locke & Key season 3 is set to premiere on August 10, 2022. The series is exclusively available to stream on Netflix, considering it is one of Netflix’s original series. While this third season is confirmed to be the final one, this was actually planned by the show’s creators from the beginning, meaning that fans can rest assured season 3 will give the show a proper conclusion.

Locke & Key season 3 trailer

Netflix dropped Locke & Key season 3’s teaser trailer on June 6, 2022. From the looks of the trailer, it appears that Gideon will be the main antagonist in this season. The trailer sees him resurrecting his fellow Redcoat soldiers and creating his own demon-possessed team to take on Keyhouse. Meanwhile, it appears that Tyler has returned to Keyhouse from his road trip. However, it is Kinsey and Bodie who seem to be at the forefront of the fight against Gideon. Kinsey explains that the keys belong to them and are part of their history and legacy, and an evil entity can’t just take them away.

The teaser also confirms that Nina did use the memory key in season 3, as she fights danger alongside her kids. There are still more keys to be found and introduced, too, as we see Bodie using what appears to be a time-shifting key in the opening of the trailer. In the comic books, this key allowed users to witness the past, but not change it. Lastly, in a brief appearance at the very end, Dodge, unsurprisingly, confirms that she has once more cheated death and will be back for one more season.

Locke & Key season 3 confirmed cast

All of Locke & Key’s main characters, as well as several recurring characters, will return for season 3. Obviously, we will see the return of the entire Locke family. Stanchfield, Jones, Jessup, Scott, and Ashmore will return as Nina, Kinsey, Tyler, Bodie, and Duncan, respectively. As revealed in the trailer, Dodge will return in her female form and will be portrayed by Laysla De Oliveira. Durand, who portrays Gideon, will be one of the main stars of season 3, after previously having a recurring role in season 2.

Meanwhile, the trailer also confirmed that Liyou Abere will return as Jamie Bennett, who is Bodie’s best friend. If Jamie is returning, that means her father, Josh Bennett (Brendan Hines), is certain to return, as well. Things might get interesting with Josh’s return, considering he is both a descendant of Gideon and Nina’s love interest.

Locke & Key season 3 speculative cast

While much of the cast has been confirmed, there are a few characters whose returns are uncertain. Petrice Jones has been a main cast member since season 1, portraying Scot Cavendish. He is a film enthusiast and the love interest of Kinsey. However, season 2’s finale saw him depart for film school in England. It’s uncertain if this marked a final departure for his character or if he may still return.

We are also unsure if Ellie Whedon (Sherri Saum), her son Rufus (Coby Bird), and her love interest, Lucas (Felix Mallard), will return. Dodge has consistently torn their family apart, possessing Lucas when he was a teenager, and then trapping Ellie in the portal behind the Black Door. However, the end of season 2 saw Ellie, Rufus, and Lucas all seemingly reunited. If they were happily reunited, they might’ve departed from the danger of Keyhouse. Yet, with Dodge returning, we have suspicions that she might’ve been posing as Lucas once more. If that’s true, then Ellie and Rufus are still in danger and may seek the Lockes’ help again.

Gabe (Gluck), who was actually Dodge posing as a high school boy, is presumed dead in season 2. Hence, he most likely won’t return, but Dodge likely could still take on his form if she chooses to do so. Lastly, Eden (Hallea Jones), seems to have met an unfortunate end at Gideon’s hands in the season 2 finale. However, death is rarely final in Locke & Key, and she could still make an appearance in season 3.

Locke & Key season 3 plot

Locke & Key season 3 will see the whole Locke family teaming up against their biggest threat yet—Gideon. As Gideon rallies up a team of demon-possessed soldiers to steal the keys for malevolent purposes, the family will need to come together to preserve their legacy and protect the keys. Using their own fighting skills and the aid of magic keys, the family will put up an enormous fight against evil. However, as always, the family is also contending with and navigating their complicated family history and the weight of grief and trauma. Meanwhile, the ever-present Dodge is back, meaning the family will be facing battles on all fronts.

