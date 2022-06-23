‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 2: Release Date, Teaser Trailer, Cast, and More

Season 1 of Reservation Dogs was exactly the kind of show I wanted (and expected) from a Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi team-up, and the series got the praise it rightfully deserved. So it was only a matter of time before we got a second season, but now it seems as if we’re going to get it sooner than we thought! A new teaser for the second season dropped along with a release date, and we couldn’t be more excited to see where our favorite teens take us.

The description of the series is as follows: “From Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. The show’s first-of-its-kind Indigenous creative team invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world.”

When does Reservation Dogs season 2 release?

According to the teaser trailer release, we can expect the second season to premiere in the beginning of August, so there isn’t that long of a wait! But that also means that we have plenty of time to go ahead and rewatch the first season before diving into the second, which is set to premiere on Hulu on August 3

Who is coming back?

Based on the teaser alone, we know that our fave four have returned. We see Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) throwing a rock in the air next to Elora (Devery Jacobs), Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), and Cheese (Lane Factor). So right now, we know that the four of them are heading back to the show, and that’s enough for me to get excited—mainly because I love Willie Jack and Elora very very much. But we do also know that Outer Range star Tamara Podemski is set to join the series for season 2, and that’s exciting on its own, given how incredible she was in the Amazon Prime Video series.

Reservation Dogs returns to Hulu on August 3, and we can’t wait!

(featured image: Shane Brown/FX)

