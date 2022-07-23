Marvel Debuts New ‘She-Hulk’ Trailer at SDCC 2022

We’re getting closer and closer to the release of She-Hulk and with it means a brand new trailer debuted at San Diego Comic-Con! August 17, 2022 is going to be green! The trailer though gives us a little bit more of the tone of the series and we get to see how much Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner is “helping” Jennifer with her new powers. Helping is a loose term because she clearly has more control of herself as She-Hulk than Bruce originally did as Bruce Banner vs. the Hulk.

The trailer starts with Jennifer laying in bed and as she’s sleeping, a foghorn comes into frame and we see that Bruce is apparently testing her control while she’s sleeping and what happens between Jennifer and her Hulk form. And while it is nice to see Bruce getting to interact a lot more with Jennifer, it is also a trailer that sets up a lot of where the series is going to go.

So the phone number you could call at San Diego Comic-Con from the She-Hulk poster also was a clue because the trailer gave us a lot of the law firm that Jennifer is working with and we got to see her switch back and forth between herself as Tatiana Maslany and also her oversized green self. But the trailer also gives us a bit of a look into some other surprising elements.

Matt Murdock!?

The last shot of this trailer plays into a big part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s effort to bring Matt Murdock into the fold and I can’t be mad about it. It seems as if Matt Murdock as Daredevil jumps over Jennifer on a roof and we see him roll out and stand but we don’t see his face. So he could be Bullseye like in the third season of Daredevil or it could just be Matt Murdock but either way, Jennifer is going to have to deal a Defender and that’s exciting!

So you need to know about The Incredible Hulk

The fact that Emil Blonsky (played by Tim Roth) is in this trailer Jennifer makes a quip about how it is a conflict of interest representing him because he tried to kill her cousin does clearly make The Incredible Hulk important. Emil as the Abomination (which we see briefly in the trailer) helped to destroy New York in his fight with the Hulk and so it is hilarious that he’s included in this but also we get to see Wong!

Wong is probably part of this thanks to what we saw in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings where he’s fighting the Abomination but it was still nice to see Wong show up again.

The trailer is a lot lighter than other Marvel Disney+ trailers and the cast did describe it as the first 30 minute comedy while at the panel so we can expect this to be a bit lighter for fans and I can’t wait to see what Jennifer has in store for us!

