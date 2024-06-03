Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 Might Arrive Sooner Than Expected

The Night Agent remains one of Netflix’s marquee action-thriller series, as evidenced by the fact that it remained the streamer’s sixth-most viewed series within a month after its debut.

The series was renewed for a second season less than a week after season 1 premiered on Netflix on March 29, 2023. Fans looking for a release window for season 2 will be satisfied knowing that the show might release earlier than expected, with the new episodes set to come out by late 2024 or early 2025. Filming for season 2 began in February 2024, and the season is expected to have ten episodes, just like season 1.

Gabriel Basso is expected to return as FBI agent Peter Sutherland, and other potential returning cast members include Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield, Hong Chau as Diane Farr, Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington, and Christopher Shyer as Vice President Redfield. The show will have multiple actors join season 2 as series regulars: Berto Colon as former Marine Solomon, Arienne Mandi as Noor, and Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe.

Brittany Snow (X) has signed for a recurring role as Alice, Peter Sutherland’s partner and mentor for his first assignment. Teddy Sears, Michael Malarkey, and Keon Alexander are the other new entrants who have joined as series regulars. Navid Negahban and Rob Heaps will have recurring guest roles.

Created by Shawn Ryan and based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is about an FBI agent (Basso) who is involved in a conspiracy of vast magnitude, involving a mole among the high-ranking officials of the United States government. While looking for the mole, the agent also has to ensure the protection of former tech CEO Rose Larkin from her relatives’ murderers.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios in association with Exhibit A, Project X Entertainment, and Middkidd Productions, the second season of The Night Agent has primarily been shot in New York City, with Thailand and Washington D.C. serving as additional locations.

The Night Agent season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

