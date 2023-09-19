We’re Getting a ‘Bluey’ Video Game!

Since premiering in 2018, Bluey has been a cultural phenomenon that’s taken the world by storm. The series follows the life of Bluey, a Blue Heeler living in Australia. Along with her sister Bingo, mother Chili, and father Bandit, the animated series tells run-of-the-mill stories about their lives, like getting Chinese take-out or playing games at the park.

Though the show is mostly targeted towards young children, a lot of adults have also gotten into the world of Bluey, as the show has never shied away from tackling more adult topics. From episodes about being infertile to overcoming childhood trauma or the hardships of being a parent, Bluey is a show that everyone can enjoy.

And now kids and adults can get even more of a Bluey fix, as it was recently announced that the show will be adapted into an interactive video game.

Bluey is heading to the super small screen as a video game

BBC Studios, the production company behind Bluey, has partnered with Outright Games to create an interactive game that allows players to explore Bluey’s house, school, and other iconic locations from the series.

According to IGN.com, the video game will be available to play using several different consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Bluey: The Video Game can be played by up to four players and allows fans to play as one of the iconic four main characters. Players will be able to play a brand-new four-part storyline and jump between story quests and activities to earn in-game rewards like new costumes, stickers, playable episodes, and locations.

Both Outright Games and BBC Studios seem to be super excited about the project, as Outright Games’ COO Stephanie Malham stated, “It’s a thrill for us to bring Bluey’s world to life with a level of interactivity that has never been seen before, and by ensuring that the game is accessible and enjoyable for all ages, we know fans across the globe will be delighted.”

Kevin Jorge, Head of Games at BBC Studios, echoed Malham’s sentiments, saying, “It’s very important for us to capture the essence of fun and games that is central to the series. We know fans will be excited to explore Bluey’s world and join in with the Heeler family’s antics.”

Bluey: The Video Game will be available for purchase on November 17, 2023.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]