We can all agree on one thing with ‘Agatha All Along’: IT’S HOT

It’s hard to get everyone to agree on something. Especially when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Clearly, though, we can all agree on one thing when it comes to Agatha All Along: It is hot. That’s just a fact.

The first two episodes of the series premiered on Disney+ and fans were confronted with two truths: Aubrey Plaza is always hot and there is a lot of licking and spitting for people to unpack. In the first episode, Rio (Plaza) and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) end up fighting each other, and in the midst of it, Rio says that her black heart beats for Agatha.

Hot, right? It gets better. She then goes out of her way to lick the blood off of Agatha’s hand, and you just know the internet did not react normally to that moment. I don’t blame them. Plaza knew what she was doing and it is iconic.

It has been deemed the “sexiest” scene in MCU history by entertainment journalist Jamie Jirak, and it’ll be hard to find someone who disagrees with the statement. She licks her entire hand! I mean, come ON.

Other fans are ready for the romantic side of their relationship to shine in Agatha All Along. I don’t know about them, but if I was aggressively fighting with someone and licked their entire hand, I’d at least have smooched them at some point, too.

The entire fight sequence was something else. It’s Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn literally throwing each other around a room. Of course, people are going to love it. We love both of these women and making them witches and injecting insane sexual tension into their dynamic makes it so much better.

Oh, right! There is also some choking.

Why did Agatha have to spit on Wanda’s home?

While the Wanda stan in me is upset that Agatha also spit on the ruins of Wanda’s home in Westview, I do think the tweets about it are iconic.

Many were commenting on the fact that Agatha didn’t have to spit on the house like that.

While others, like me, were shocked by the disrespect to our girl Wanda.

Agatha All Along‘s first two episodes have us all yelling about how hot the show is, and personally, I think that’s beautiful. We don’t have to worry about anything, we’re all just sharing our favorite moments, talking and giggling about Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn.

At the end of the day, we don’t know what the relationship between these two characters is. I don’t know about you guys, though, but I’ve never told a “friend” that my black heart beats for them. Maybe that’s just me.

