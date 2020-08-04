Trump Can’t Pronounce Yosemite Correctly in Latest Cognitive Failure

There is something very wrong with Donald Trump. And no, I’m not talking about his sexism, his racism, and his xenophobia. Nor am I talking about his relentless corruption, his pathological lying, and his self-aggrandizing ego. I am also not talking about his failed response to COVID-19, his epic stupidity, and his complete disavowal of science that has led to the needless deaths of over 150,000 Americans.

There is something fundamentally broken in Donald Trump’s brain. We already knew he was ignorant and lacking in common sense, but we are currently watching the president experience cognitive decline in real-time. Whether it’s dementia, senility, or some hidden medical condition, the man is unraveling before our eyes.

Which brings us to Yosemite. During a White House signing ceremony for the Great American Outdoors Act, Trump repeatedly flubbed the name of Yosemite National Park, pronouncing it “Yo Semite” several times.

“when they gaze upon Yo-Semites, Yo-Semites towering sequoias…” pic.twitter.com/qxgZlWyIFv — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 4, 2020

It’s a baffling mispronunciation, and unless this press conference is less about national parks than it is about shouting out the Jewish people, it’s yet another in a long series of signs that the president is unwell. Many took to social media to dunk on the president’s verbal gaffe:

President Person-Woman-Man-Camera-TV can’t pronounce Yosemite, but this is the guy who is supposed to lead us through a pandemic? — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) August 4, 2020

It’s weird that the president can’t say “Yosemite.” And it’s even odder that he can’t say, “I’m sorry I’ve left hundreds of thousands of Americans to die and wasted trillions of dollars by rushing to reopen with no national plan to contain this virus.” — The Mysterious LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) August 4, 2020

People really be out there trying to ding Biden’s mental acuity when their guy has a four-car pileup trying to get through the word “Yosemite.” pic.twitter.com/Zbw821oTRV — Zaki Hasan (@zakiscorner) August 4, 2020

We all laugh, but just remember: if Biden had said this, the Trump campaign would have already cut attack ads on it and Fox News would have devoted a day’s coverage to Biden’s gaffe/dementia etc on Yosemite. The Dems could do far more to weaponize Trump’s sheer ignorance tbh. https://t.co/z9a4bPUPSy — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 4, 2020

He’s… never heard the word “Yosemite” out loud? What sort of posh New York City enclave did he spend his *entire pre-political life* in that he can’t say this word properly? What the hell is wrong with him? Why are there so many common words he can’t pronounce, but a child can? https://t.co/P9Lj06Ca1A — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 4, 2020

Me when I hear Trump pronouncing Yosemite like “Yo-semites” pic.twitter.com/OjxCJCnwXX — Alain Xiong-Wear-A-Mask-Calmes (@Alain_Mower) August 4, 2020

I think he’s trying to say, “Yosemite’s”, but someone forgot to type it phonetically for him, so… Yo Semites, it is. What a fucking idiot. #25thAmendmentNow pic.twitter.com/pywWGbZEax — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 4, 2020

At WH event this morning the sitting US President, Donald J. Trump pronounced “Yosemite” (as in national park) as “Yo-Semite” (as in Jewish persons) No woman. No black man. Certainly no woman of color could EVER get away with this incompetent, ignorant, embarrassing idiocy. — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) August 4, 2020

I can quite literally picture Kayleigh McEnany being asked about her idiot boss pronouncing Yosemite as “Yo-Semites” and her answer being that the United States has been saying it wrong for 150 years. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 4, 2020

I guess Yosemite wasn’t on the cognitive test. — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) August 4, 2020

The president can pronounce hydroxychloroquine, but not Yosemite. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 4, 2020

Is it fun to mock Trump for mispronouncing the name of our most famous national park? Sure. But while we dunk on Mr. Person Woman Man Camera TV, it’s important to remember that there is something seriously, cognitively broken within Donald Trump. This isn’t your average “covfefe” style gaffe. And with rumors swirling around an alleged visit to Walter Reed, we need to know what is going on with Trump’s health. It’s a matter of national security, and it’s a massive betrayal of the office of the president for those around him to prop up a mentally failing commander in chief.

(via The Daily Beast, image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com