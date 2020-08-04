comScore

Trump Can’t Pronounce Yosemite Correctly in Latest Cognitive Failure

We have to laugh to keep from crying.

By Chelsea SteinerAug 4th, 2020, 2:03 pm

Donald Trump talks to the press.

There is something very wrong with Donald Trump. And no, I’m not talking about his sexism, his racism, and his xenophobia. Nor am I talking about his relentless corruption, his pathological lying, and his self-aggrandizing ego. I am also not talking about his failed response to COVID-19, his epic stupidity, and his complete disavowal of science that has led to the needless deaths of over 150,000 Americans.

There is something fundamentally broken in Donald Trump’s brain. We already knew he was ignorant and lacking in common sense, but we are currently watching the president experience cognitive decline in real-time. Whether it’s dementia, senility, or some hidden medical condition, the man is unraveling before our eyes.

Which brings us to Yosemite. During a White House signing ceremony for the Great American Outdoors Act, Trump repeatedly flubbed the name of Yosemite National Park, pronouncing it “Yo Semite” several times.

It’s a baffling mispronunciation, and unless this press conference is less about national parks than it is about shouting out the Jewish people, it’s yet another in a long series of signs that the president is unwell. Many took to social media to dunk on the president’s verbal gaffe:

Is it fun to mock Trump for mispronouncing the name of our most famous national park? Sure. But while we dunk on Mr. Person Woman Man Camera TV, it’s important to remember that there is something seriously, cognitively broken within Donald Trump. This isn’t your average “covfefe” style gaffe. And with rumors swirling around an alleged visit to Walter Reed, we need to know what is going on with Trump’s health. It’s a matter of national security, and it’s a massive betrayal of the office of the president for those around him to prop up a mentally failing commander in chief.

(via The Daily Beast, image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

