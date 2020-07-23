comScore

Donald Trump Thinks That All Women Who Live in the Suburbs Are Housewives

Twitter was quick to correct him.

By Chelsea SteinerJul 23rd, 2020, 5:26 pm

Today, Donald Trump tweeted a message to what he calls “the Suburban Housewives of America.” He attached a bogus New York Post article about redlining to the tweet, warning women that “Biden will destroy your neighborhood and your American Dream. I will preserve it, and make it even better!”

This is not the first time Trump has alluded to his fondness for the June Cleaver-style 1950s housewife ideal. He has previously demanded that women reporters behave like Donna Reed, and his slogan Make America Great Again refers to the imagined halcyon days of the boomer generation (which only applies to straight white cis Christian males, of course).

But that ethos is directly at odds with the world we live in today (and was frankly only a reality for an elite few at the time). And this new generation of voters have never even heard of Leave It to Beaver. Not to mention that most American families cannot subsist on a single income, and the majority of moms are working in addition to raising their children and managing their home.

Many on social media called out Trump’s antiquated ideas of America, which are both offensive and wildly out of touch:

(image: New Line Cinema)

