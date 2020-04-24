comScore

Absolutely No One Believes Donald Trump Was Being “Sarcastic” About His Bleach-Injection Idea

By Vivian KaneApr 24th, 2020, 5:25 pm

Donald Trump folds his arms and looks smug sitting behind the Oval Office desk.

During Donald Trump’s press briefing Thursday, he mused over the possibility of killing the coronavirus with “disinfectant,” asking his health advisors if there is “a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning.”

Obviously, there isn’t. His advisor had been talking about killing the virus in saliva using bleach but in the context of saliva on “indoor spaces,” not saliva while it’s still in the body, as pretty much anyone could have gathered from what he said.

So Trump wasted everyone’s time by wondering what would happen if you consumed bleach and he rightfully got dragged for it, both by the media and by pretty much everyone on Twitter. And boy is he pissed about it.

Today, when a reporter tried to clarify what he meant, he pulled out a twofold defense. Number one, he says he meant it “sarcastically” and number two, it was a “test” for reporters. I’m guessing they didn’t pass but I’m not sure what that would look like anyway. Not that it matters because it definitely wasn’t a test and it wasn’t sarcasm, as anyone who watched the actual briefing could clearly tell.

Absolutely no one believes him.

Okay, I take it back. I can’t say no one believes him. Because Breitbart was quick to come to his defense with a “fact-check” that doesn’t actually check any facts. What it does is offer up a possible explanation for what Trump might have meant–although even that argument presupposes that Trump was being serious, which he says he wasn’t, so … I don’t know where that leaves us. Nowhere good, I’m sure.

By the way, even if Trump had been being sarcastic–which he wasn’t!–I don’t see how that would have been any better.

Even his gaslighting defenses make him look terrible.

