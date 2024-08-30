We are (allegedly) getting an IRL Krabby Patty from ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’

Every 90s and 2000s kid knows what a Krabby Patty is. It’s the signature dish at the Krusty Krab, the restaurant from SpongeBob SquarePants.

Recommended Videos

The burger has been the focal of several episodes, with the citizens of Bikini Bottom lining up for a burger daily. We have even seen Plankton, the owner of the Chum Bucket and Mr. Krab’s nemesis, attempt to steal the recipe of the Krabby Patty several times.

While the burger has remained 2D all these years, it might not be that way for long.

Wendy’s rumored to release Krabby Patty from SpongeBob SquarePants

A leaked memo from Wendy’s has gone viral on social media, announcing a partnership with SpongeBob SquarePants‘s owners Paramount. Though the document looks legit, it has yet to be confirmed by Wendy’s or Paramount. Therefore, it is unknown if the burger will ever actually be released.

The partnership supposedly has two new menu items. One is, of course, the Krabby Patty, a cheeseburger with a special sauce. There will also be a Pineapple Under The Sea Frosty, a reference to SpongeBob’s home. The Frosty will be mango and pineapple puree flavored. The original fries are also included in the partnership.

According to the memo, the collaboration will be available in the US and Canada from early October until early November.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy