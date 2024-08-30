Noel Gallagher’s daughter won’t take you being sexist about Oasis

The band Oasis is finally back together now that Noel Gallagher and his brother Liam Gallagher have stopped fighting. Anyone who cares at all about music has, at some point in their lives, heard their song “Wonderwall.” If you watched Lost, you 100% heard it.

Recommended Videos

That isn’t stopping guys online from being weird about who can and cannot get tickets to see Oasis back in action. I have seen multiple versions of this same bad joke. Men on social media are so upset over the idea of a young woman getting a ticket to go see Oasis when they can’t. Oh no, how will you survive? In the words of the younger generation, “Cope.”

The TikTok states, “Imagine waiting 15 years for Oasis to re-form only to lose out on tickets to Chloe, 20, Fiat 500 driver, from Stockport who just wants to hear Wonderwall live.”

Anaïs Gallagher, Noel’s daughter, isn’t here for the misogyny, though. She took to calling these men out in comments and I love it so much: “One thing I won’t stand for is the ageism and the misogyny around people getting tickets. Sorry if a 19-year-old girl in a pink cowboy hat wants to be there, I will have my friendship bracelets ready.”

As if that wasn’t scorching enough, she made sure to put another man in his place (according to The Guardian), writing “Babe, it’s Oasis. They have 21m listeners monthly on Spotify … everyone fucking loves Oasis! What do you mean everyone suddenly loves them? Everyone has always loved them. They are one of the most famous bands in the whole entire world.”

What next? You’ll be sexist about the Beatles reuniting?

Look, Oasis was one of the biggest bands of the ’90s and still remains an iconic band. Everyone loves them. You are not unique for liking an Oasis song. There is a whole meme about how much we all love listening to “Wonderwall.” So why do you, a probably single white man, think you deserve to see Oasis more than someone who is younger than you or a woman?

If anything, I’d now make it known that women have the first pick of seats at an Oasis concert because if anyone was blasting “Champagne Supernova” in 2014, it was women. Me, actually. It was me.

My point is that this mindset that young women can’t possibly love something that men love is a tale as old as time, and it almost is never accurate. You know how many times I’ve worn a band shirt and said a song that a man questioning me about it didn’t even know? Men think they’re the number one fans of everything, but all they are is boring and predictable.

I hope that Anaïs Gallagher has the best day and girl, if you want to exchange friendship bracelets, I would love to.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy