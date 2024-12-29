Tim Allen claims ‘Toy Story 5’ is not a cash grab and I believe him

Toy Story 5 is officially happening, and I can’t wait.

In early 2024, it was reported that a fifth installment in the Toy Story franchise was in the works, despite how Tom Hanks, the voice of Woody, claimed that the fourth film would be the final one. Despite his previous insistence, Tom Hanks and the rest of the cast are slated to return, making it one of the longest Disney/Pixar animated movie series ever.

With the first Toy Story premiering in 1995, some believe stretching the franchise to five films feels like a cash grab. Well, Tim Allen (the voice of Buzz Lightyear) doesn’t think so, and I, for one, agree with him.

No, Toy Story 5 is not a weak cash grab

During an interview with Collider, Allen briefly touched on the allegations that Toy Story 5 is a cash grab. He revealed that the script features a clever story and that Pixar would not have pushed through with a fifth movie if they did not come up with a “brilliant script.”

He added that making another film is not about the money. While it is normal that they would want the movie to succeed, they would not do so if they didn’t believe in it. Allen stressed that the film will feature a terrific story.

“It’s a very, very clever story. Do you wanna do five of these? I don’t really believe it’s about the money. I’m sure they want it to be a success, but that’s not why they did it. Had they not come up with a brilliant script, they wouldn’t have done it and they wouldn’t have called me and Tom [Hanks]. It’s really clever.”

Now, any actor can say that about their work. After all, they want the audience to believe they love what they do. Who would want to watch a film that the actors themselves don’t like? But I genuinely believe Tim Allen when he says Toy Story 5 will be good.

The world of Toy Story is not hard to expand further. After Andy became an adult, the toys found themselves in unique places, from daycare to another child’s (Bonnie’s) home. Toy Story 4 featured Woody, Buzz, and other toys in a traveling carnival. Initially planning to return to Bonnie, Woody decides to live a new life as a “lost toy,” while Buzz returns to Bonnie.

As Toy Story 5 features both Woody and Buzz, I wonder how Woody’s life has panned out after becoming a lost toy. Will he decide that turning over a new leaf and changing perspective is not easy, and choose to return to Bonnie? While helping prize toys find owners in the carnival, does Woody somehow find his way back into Bonnie’s hands?

When the film was announced during D23, they featured concept art showing Woody back with the other toys in Bonnie’s room; does that mean he somehow made his way back to his friends? There are so many questions that Pixar set up to get fans excited, and it definitely worked to entice me.

The same art shows Bonnie using what appears to be a tablet while hiding under her blanket, and the toys at the end of her bad watching her sadly. The film seems set to tell a tale we are all too familiar with: kids falling in love with screen time. As the toys meet modern technology, will they be able to win the attention of their owner? It’s a scenario both parents and kids will relate to, meaning all generations can enjoy the film. With such a plot colliding with a beloved franchise, I have no doubt the film will be fun to watch.

So, please, let’s give Toy Story 5 a chance. I’m sure it will win the hearts of many Disney/Pixar lovers (including me) and beyond. Toy Story 5 is scheduled to premiere on June 19, 2026.

