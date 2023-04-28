The Tucker Carlson Texts That (Maybe) Got Him Fired Are Here and They’re BAD

Hey, remember when Tucker Carlson got fired from Fox News? That was great! According to The Guardian, he lost his job because of communications that were unearthed during the Dominion defamation lawsuit against Fox News that just settled for $787.5 million dollars, due in part because he used the c-word to describe a Fox News executive and other nasty language in various communications. Logan Roy Rupert Murdoch himself reportedly called for his head as a result. You know you screwed up when that happens.

Now, I’m never one to not revel in a terrible person’s demise, so we have some of the communications that lost Tucker his lucrative platform! So let’s see how he shot himself in the foot and lost his job which made him between $15 and $20 million dollars per year at Fox News, shall we?

According to The Intelligencer, which compiled Carlson’s texts into a handy article, the exact wording of the text about that one Fox executive is unknown. But there are plenty of others where we can see Carlson’s exact usage of his favorite word, including texts about Trump’s lawyer Sidney Powell. The Intelligencer writes:

Per Slate, around November 16, Carlson texted a producer that “Sidney Powell is lying. Fucking bitch.” He also called Powell an “unguided missile,” “dangerous as hell,” and a “crazy person.” “Sidney Powell is lying by the way. I caught her. It’s insane,” Carlson texted Ingraham on November 18. On November 21, Carlson referred to Powell as a “nutcase.” In a text on November 22, Carlson called Powell a “cunt” to an unnamed Fox News staffer. (His use of this slur may have been a precipitating factor in his ouster from Fox News.) He added, “I hope he’s punished.”

I don’t think anyone is surprised to find out Tucker Carlson is as unpleasant off the air as he is on the air.

If you were wondering just how much of a grift Fox News foisting the Big Lie on the American public really was (and why Fox really had no choice but to settle the Dominion lawsuit unless they wanted to get their butts handed to them in court), look no further than some of Carlson’s private texts about how awful and embarrassing Trump truly was, and how much Carlson straight-up hated him.

“Hard to believe. So destructive,” he texted his producer Alex Pfeiffer in November 2020, regarding news that Trump would not attend then-president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. “It’s disgusting. I’m trying to look away.”

“I hate him passionately,” Carlson wrote two days before the January 6 Capitol riots, reveling in Trump’s election loss and impending irrelevancy. “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait,” he wrote.

The day after the riot, he texted: “Trump has two weeks left. Once he’s out, he becomes incalculably less powerful, even in the minds of his supporters. He’s a demonic force, a destroyer. But he’s not going to destroy us. I’ve been thinking about this every day for four years.”

I can’t stress enough. Tucker Carlson didn’t believe The Big Lie, but he happily peddled it for ratings. Call me a conspiracy theorist, but all of these private communications are brand damaging to both Carlson and Fox News, unless more terrible things start to leak out—and this is Fox News, baby, never discount that!—I have a hard time believing that calling a woman a c-word is truly what did him in. It’s most likely the most convenient excuse.

As for Tucker Carlson, well, he’s a rich white guy in America. He’s going to be fine. He just took to Twitter to whine about the state of America, so it’s business as usual for him.

The Guardian wrote out a transcript of the most … guilty part for you:

“The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are,” he added. “They’re completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years we won’t even remember we heard them. Trust me, as somebody who participated.”

Oh, you mean the debates you created to sow discord, Tucker?!

Staying on topic, those sure sound like the words of a man who wants you to forget about whatever is about to come out, doesn’t it? Time will tell, but at least one thing remains true: Tucker Carlson is gone from Fox News and that means something. Remember the last time you thought about, or heard about Sean Hannity?! Exactly.

(via Intelligencer, featured image: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

