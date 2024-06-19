Get Ready for Some Sun—‘The Mallorca Files’ Season 3 Finally Has a Release Date!

It’s time to head back to the sunny Spanish island of Mallorca, folks. Three long years after the pandemic forced the show’s second season to be cut short, The Mallorca Files is finally back for season 3—and it’s found a new home.

Recommended Videos

Though the previous two seasons of the show were produced and distributed by the BBC exclusively on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and BritBox internationally, it’s now Amazon Prime Video that is bringing us The Mallorca Files season 3. Currently, seasons 1 and 2 are only available to watch via Amazon Freevee, though they will be available to Prime customers later this summer as season 3’s premiere draws near.

The Mallorca Files season 3 will be available to subscribers in select territories around the globe, including the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, and more, and will premiere on Amazon’s streaming service on Thursday, August 8, 2024. As far as we can tell, all eight episodes will drop at once, so if you’re in need of something sunny or you want something to distract you while you escape the season’s sweltering heat (or the freezing cold, depending on where you live), you’ll know what to watch.

Max and Miranda are back in action

(Prime Video/BBC)

Both of The Mallorca Files’ leading players are returning. Julian Looman (The Ibiza Affair, Constellation) will reprise his role as flirty, laid-back German detective Max Winter, and Elen Rhys (Consent, The One That Got Away) will return as the stoic and ambitious detective Miranda Blake. Though the pair have often butted heads in the past, there’s undeniable chemistry there, too—chemistry which, Prime Video teased in their official press release, may finally come to a head this season. In any case, this new season promises to put their relationship and “odd-couple partnership to the test.” We can’t wait to see what that means.

Looman and Rhys aren’t the only returning cast members. Miranda and Max’s police work will once again be overseen by María Fernández Ache’s (Lost in Karastan) character, the mercurial and unpredictable Inés Villegas. Our favorite characters will also be joined by an array of illustrious guest stars, including Money Heist’s Enrique Arce, Mad Men’s Philippe Brenninkmeyer, Bodies’ Michael Jibson, Charlie Higson from The Fast Show, David Mora from Memento Mori, Elena Saurel from Buffering, and Leonor Watling from Cities.

Plenty of sun-drenched action and excitement await us this season, as Prime Video has promised The Mallorca Files season 3 will be filled with “high-stakes adventures, treasure hunts, arson, kidnappings, and murders.” As The Mallorca Files is one of the most fun, energetic, and cozy mystery shows out there, we can’t wait to see what this new season has in store for Max and Miranda.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy