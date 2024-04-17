Much like Aang’s story didn’t end after the series finale of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Avatar Korra’s story didn’t end after the final season of The Legend of Korra, either.

Recommended Videos

Dark Horse published two new story arcs for The Legend of Korra in graphic novel form, which were partially written by Avatar and Korra co-creator Michael Dante DiMartino, with input from the Avatar universe’s other co-creator, Bryan Konietzko. There is also a Legend of Korra graphic novel anthology, which includes a carefully curated selection of short stories by various writers and artists.

If you want to know more about The Legend of Korra comics, keep scrolling. All are available now as printed omnibus collections or as e-books from the usual retailers, so if we’ve piqued your interest, you’ll be able to start reading right away.

The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars

(Dark Horse Comics)

Written by Michael Dante DiMartino and illustrated by Irene Koh, The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars takes place just after the events of The Legend of Korra series finale and sees Korra and Asami return home from the Spirit World, only to encounter conflict between humans and spirits and political unrest in Republic City. At the same time, the new leader of the Triple Threats, the ruthless Tokuga, is hellbent on uniting all the triads under his sole rule.

Turf Wars is divided into three volumes. So, if you don’t purchase the omnibus, make sure to begin with Turf Wars: Part One.

The Legend of Korra: Ruins of the Empire

(Dark Horse Comics)

Also written by DiMartino but illustrated by Michelle Wong, The Legend of Korra: Ruins of the Empire sees Avatar Korra working with an unlikely ally to secure lasting peace for the Earth Kingdom and introduce Republic City’s political system. Naturally, Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s Toph Beifong and her youngest daughter are present in this story, too, as Commander Guan, one of Kuvira’s predecessors—Kuvira was one of the main antagonists of The Legend of Korra season 4 and a talented metal bender—sets out to disrupt the peace process.

Much like Turf Wars, Ruins of the Empire is also split into three volumes.

The Legend of Korra: Patterns in Time

(Dark Horse Comics)

Patterns in Time is an anthology of short stories set in the Avatar universe and features stories focusing on all your favorite Legend of Korra characters, including Korra, Asami, Mako, Tenzin, Bolin, and plenty of other familiar faces. The stories included in this anthology were written by Michael Dante DiMartino, Kiku Hughes, Delilah S. Dawson, KaiJu, Alexandria Monik, Rachel Silverstein, and Victoria Ying. The anthology was illustrated by Heather Campell, Jayd Ait-Kaci, and Sam Beck.

Currently, no other The Legend of Korra comics have been announced, but with the franchise’s recent revival, courtesy of Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation and the upcoming animated movie, Aang: The Last Airbender, anything can happen next. If you want to know more about Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s comic books, you’ll find our handy reading guide here.

(featured image: Nickelodeon)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more