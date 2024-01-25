Korra Forever Changed the Legacy of the Avatar

In Avatar: The Last Airbender, Aang brought 100 years of war to an end. When Korra joined the line of Avatars, she completely reshaped their legacy.

The Legend of Korra premiered on Nickelodeon in 2012 and continued in the universe established by its predecessor, Avatar: The Last Airbender. In Korra, Aang, the Avatar from the first series, has already died, so the world is waiting for another Avatar to be reincarnated. Enter the little powerhouse known as Korra of the Water Tribes. Unlike Aang, who shied away from the power and responsibilities of being the Avatar, Korra revels in it.

Although Aang and all the previous Avatars are reincarnated with Korra, she is her own person and traveling her own unique path. At first she excels at being the Avatar, mastering most of the elementals easily. Korra has power, but lacks the peaceful spiritual side the Avatar uses to bring balance. Her journey includes a lot of pain and suffering, including losing the connection to the other Avatars.

Is Korra the last Avatar?

Korra almost becomes the last Avatar before she saves the legacy. When the Harmonic Convergence of 171 AG arrives, the spirit and real worlds become intertwined. During a battle at the convergence, Raava, the spirit that creates the Avatar connection, is pulled out of Korra’s body. When that happens, the line of Avatars break. Avatars are defined by their connection to the spirits and to the Avatars before them. After Raava emerges from Korra, the cycle of the Avatar ends.

If Korra didn’t restore the connection, the legacy would have ended with her, making her the last Avatar. Because our girl is exceptional, Korra merges once again with Raava. However, the previous cycle is still over. Korra is now the first Avatar of the new cycle, creating an entirely new type of Avatar for future generations.

