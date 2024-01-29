Ever wonder what happened to the Aang Gang after they defeated the Fire Lord? Ever lay awake thinking about how poor little traumatized meow meow Azula is doing after her bitter defeat? Ever wonder what the flameo happened to Zuko’s mom? Now you don’t have to!

The good people behind Avatar: The Last Airbender came up with a series of graphic novels to tell you everything you need to know! And not only that, they even decided to write a series of cute little one shots that happen during and after the events of the original TV series! And you don’t even have to wait around for the movie to experience it all! Hotmen, this is the most flameo thing to ever happen since the arrival of Sozin’s comet.

1. Graphic Novel Trilogies

These happen after the events of the main series!

The Promise The Promise Part One The Promise Part Two The Promise Part Three

The Search The Search Part One The Search Part Two The Search Part Three

The Rift The Rift Part One The Rift Part Two The Rift Part Three

Smoke and Shadow Smoke and Shadow Part One Smoke and Shadow Part Two Smoke and Shadow Part Three

North and South North and South Part One North and South Part Two North and South Part Three

Imbalance Imbalance Part One Imbalance Part Two Imbalance Part Three



2. Comic Anthologies

These comics technically take place during the events of the TV series, but they’re all one shots so you can read them in any order.

The Lost Adventures

Team Avatar Tales

3. Standalone Novels

These comics day place both during and after the main series. But again, there isn’t really an order in which you need to read them.

Katara and the Pirate’s Silver

Toph Beifong’s Metalbending Academy

Suki, Alone

Azula in the Spirit Temple

The Bounty Hunter and the Tea Brewer

4. Avatar: The Last Airbender—Screen Comix

These comics are actually a retelling of the original TV series, so they coincide directly with the OG Avatar: The Last Airbender seasons!

Volume 1

Volume 2

Zuko Finds His Way

The Power of Toph

5. Avatar: The Last Airbender—Chibi

A chibi-style one shot where Sokka, Katara, and Toph throw Aang an adorable little birthday party.

Vol. 1: Aang’s Unfreezing Day

6. Free Comic Book Day Minicomics

More cute little one shots! Mei hooks up with a hottie after breaking up with Zuko! Ty-Lee reunites with her sisters! Spirits invade Uncle Iron’s tea shop! It’s glorious, glorious fluff!

Rebound

Shells

Sisters

Matcha Makers

Lost and Found

