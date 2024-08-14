13 Comics That Really Showcase Batman and Joker’s Twisted Relationship

Batman and Joker have chemistry. They complete each other. Two sides of Two-Face’s coin, one cannot exist without the other. The unstoppable force and the immovable object. One could argue that it’s the ultimate enemies-to-lovers arc. How do they show that love? By making beautiful comic babies like these.

Alan Moore’s The Killing Joke proves once and for all that the author is to the graphic novels what sliced bread was for… well, everyone. The Killing Joke, though more of a short story than an actual graphic novel, is indeed the quintessential Batman vs. Joker bonanza. Joker has a theory that anyone can be driven to insanity after one VERY bad day, and he intends to prove his theory using poor Commissioner Gordon as a guinea pig… unless Batman can stop him.

Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns is arguably the greatest Batman story ever told. An aging Dark Knight. A battle with Superman. A fight against a younger, stronger generation of new criminals. And of course, a final showdown with Joker. Though brief, it’s easily one of the most impactful Batman vs. Joker tales in the history of the franchise … with only one of them walking away alive …

A Death In The Family is BRUTAL. Joker began his tenure as Gotham’s Clown Prince of Crime as a silly circus-themed villain that was more headache than creature of hell. Jim Starlin’s A Death In The Family portrays Joker at his most diabolical, and revolves around his infamous crowbar-related murder of the second Robin, Jason Todd. Like a car wreck, you can’t look away.

Someone cut Joker’s face off. No, really—Hannibal Lecter style. He had it coming, sure. But is a little face lift-off gonna slow him down? Hardly. Scott Snyder’s Death of the Family shows Joker’s triumphant return to Gotham after an encounter with a rival criminal element led the world to believe that the Clown Prince was no more. Now he’s back, and he’s coming after Batman’s fam to really lay the psychological hurt on the Caped Crusader.

This ain’t your kid brother’s Marvel movie Endgame. Scott Snyder’s Endgame is a dark and sinister affair. As the title suggests, it’s a final battle of sorts. Joker has a plan to utterly destroy Gotham, and he intends to take Batman down with him. Why? Because Joker and Bats have history and this comic dives into Joker’s deep and twisted motivations along with his endless obsession with Batman.

White Knight frames Joker as the most unlikely of things: a hero. Sean Murphy’s graphic novel introduces us to a very different Joker, one cured of his madness. No longer identifying as the Clown Prince of Crime, Jack Napier is a crime-fighting hero attempting to take down a corrupt and brutal vigilante. Can you guess who that is? Starts with “Bat” and ends with “Man”

While most Batman and Joker stories are biff-pow action romps or detective thrillers, Arkham Asylum: A Serious House On Serious Earth is a true psychological horror story. Batman must delve into the depths of the infamous asylum in order to quell a violent inmate uprising, and what he finds inside is the nine circles of psychological Hell. The creepiest part? Batman’s psyche and the psyche of the criminals are more similar than they are different.

Finally, something to lighten the mood! Mad Love is a classic Batman and Joker story revolving around the 90’s The Animated Series versions of the characters, along with a lovestruck Harley Quinn third wheeling between the two. It’s the story of her descent into madness, beginning with her time spent as Joker’s psychologist and ending with her stint as his spurned circus clown lover.

Batman and the Joker are…. teaming up? Is the moment finally upon us where this enemies arc finally turns lovers? James Tynion IV’s The Deadly Duo is about as close as we’re gonna get. Harley Quinn has been abducted, and Joker is ready to do just about anything to get her back. Meanwhile, strange monsters are terrorizing Gotham’s streets, Jim Gordon has gone missing, and Batman is at his wit’s end. Joker proposes the unthinkable: an alliance to get to the bottom of things.

The Joker War might be one of Joker’s best ideas yet. How do you hurt Batman? By aiming for his wallet. The Joker goes Wall Street and seizes all of Batman’s assets, using Bruce Wayne’s own fortune against him to wage a full-scale war on Gotham. What’s Batman gonna do now that he’s broke? He’s gonna have to cancel his credit cards and improvise.

Tom King’s The War Of Jokes And Riddles sees Batman caught in the middle between two rival villains with a similar niche. Gotham ain’t big enough for a Joker AND a Riddler. Their schtick is just too similar. Jokes? Riddles? What’s the difference? Joker and Riddler are now warring against each other for comic supremacy, and Batman has to deliver a punch line to both of them.

Ed Brubaker’s The Man Who Laughs is essentially Year One for Joker. It’s a modern retelling of the villain’s origin story, centering around Joker’s first appearance in Gotham and Batman’s struggle nip an emerging criminal mastermind in the bud.

William Shakespeare (go with me here) was such a genius that some people don’t believe that his plays all came from one person. They think he was a whole collection of people creating literary masterpieces. The same could be said of The Joker, he’s just too smart to be one guy! The Three Jokers proves that the fringe theorists were right all along, there are three SEPARATE Jokers each trying to beat each other to the punch, and Batman has to heckle them all with his fists.

