13 must-read zombie graphic novels

That’s what you’re all about, right? The endless pursuit of brains? Stuck in a flesh-eating rat race with no end in sight? Do you ever think about doing anything MORE with your unlife? Maybe take up gardening? Spin class? Read a book? If so, read one of these; I’m sure you’ll enjoy.

(Image Comics)

Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead is the zombie graphic novel bible. It’s simply the best zombie graphic novel ever made, and one of the best pieces of zombie fiction ever told. Before it was a decade long running AMC series, The Walking Dead began its humble life as a series of graphic novels about ex-cop Rick Grimes, who wakes up in a hospital bed in the middle of the zombie apocalypse. If you thought the show was brutal, wait till you get a load of this.

(Three Rivers Press)

Have you ever wondered how our ancestors dealt with zombie perils? With The Zombie Survival Guide: Recorded Attacks, now you don’t have to! Turns out that the world has gone through multiple zombie apocalypses, but humanity has managed to come out on top each time. See how the Ancient Romans handled it, or the peoples of the African Savannah, even Sir Francis Drake! Can you even call yourself a civilization if you never dealt with zombies? I think not.

(Insight Comics)

Zombies: A Brief History Of Decay tells the story of a zombie apocalypse that humanity isn’t coming back from anytime soon. Out of the nine billion odd people on this planet, two thirds of them have become zombies. The other three billion? Probably dead, dying, or just barely hanging on. Clinging to life is Sam Coleman, a man looking to find the daughter he had to leave behind in the beginning of the outbreak, with nothing but his old friend Sam Colt by his side.

(Firefly Books)

Night of the Living Dead is a retelling of the classic zombie tale that birthed the genre! Two siblings Lizbeth and Leland go to a cemetery to visit the graves of their parents when they are set upon by the undead! Just like in the movie! But instead of going to a spooky farmhouse they hole up in a hotel with other survivors … and the story runs in a different direction from there.

(Seven Seas)

The Walking Cat: A Cat’s-Eye-View of the Zombie Apocalypse is exactly what’s written on the tin. It’s a zombie apocalypse graphic novel from the point of view of a cat. A poor little kitty is saved from zombies by a young man named Jin, and now this cat is accompanying him on his quest to find a mysterious island. What’s on it? Jin’s wife. Hopefully.

(Marvel)

Marvel Zombies is The Walking Dead author Robert Kirkman’s contribution to the Marvel universe, and good lord is it a grim one. After an alien virus had mutated all the world’s super heroes into flesh eating monsters that still retain their powers! So what did they do? They destroyed the world and ate everyone! Well, almost everyone. Silver Surfer is still kicking, and he’s got some serious problems to solve.

(Aconyte)

The Hunger: A Marvel: Zombies Novel brings the zombie threat across the multiverse! Dr. Strange is attempting to stop the undead superheroes from infecting other realities, so he enlists the help of a few unzombified heroes to help … and Deadpool. Deadpool, true to form, makes everything A LOT worse for everyone involved.

(CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform)

Zombie Fallout is about one vaccine that you actually do have to be worried about. Set during the days of the H1N1 virus, the world rushed to get inoculated – but the vaccine was under-researched and ended up turning everyone who took it into zombies! Because plot! Now a group of survivors must do what every zombie apocalypse protagonist must … survive.

(Del Rey)

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies is the undead spin on this classic romance tale that you didn’t know you needed—and it comes in graphic novel form! It’s called “the strange plague” and it’s turning all of England’s populace into “unmentionables.” England’s noble families are now dedicated zombie slayers, passing on land, titles, and lethal abilities to their children. Elizabeth Bennet is one such slayer.

(Caliber Comics)

Mississippi Zombie is an anthology series about zombies down south! Animal attacks spread across the nation, turning human victims into flesh eating horrors! America’s last refuge is Mississippi, which has hitherto remained uninfected. But now the zombies are crossing the mighty Mississippi River, and the state’s inhabitants must fight back.

(Drawn and Quarterly)

Described as The Road meets Dawn of the Dead, Daybreak is the story of a silent young protagonist who is following his zombie slaying protector across the remnants of civilization. Unlike most of the gorefests on this list, Daybreak is a tale of suspense and tension rather than blood and guts. It’s a quiet, eerie requiem for a dying world.

(Seven Seas)

The Hour of the Zombie is about a zombie apocalypse that happened for about an hour in a Japanese high school. Students began turning undead and feasting on each other … then they went back to their studies. Now the school is divided between the living and the undead, and an uneasy peace exists between the pair. But what happens when someone gets hungry?

(Ten Speed Press)

Pat the Zombie: A Cruel (Adult) Spoof is a parody of the beloved children’s classic Pat the Bunny. Remember how Pat the Bunny had adorable little touch-and-feel sections of the book of fuzzy and warm things? Now it’s all gross, bloody, and slimy things. Anyone who remembers this book from their childhood or read it to their own kids is sure to appreciate this grisly retelling.

