After a month’s hiatus ‘Dandadan’ is returning with chapter 164

Dandadan is set to become one of the anime of 2024 with its release not far off now. Thanks to this, the manga has received a boost in interest and more people than ever are enjoying creator Yukinobu Tatsu’s out-of-this-world work. So, what’s ahead in chapter 164?

The next chapter in Tastu’s manga is taking a little longer than usual. When he released chapter 163, the mangaka explained that he would take a month off to research before continuing. We appreciate an author who takes their time to get things right and hopefully, this will mean that the next chapter will continue the story stronger than ever. The next chapter of Dandadan will be released on Sept 2, 2024.

The manga, which is often likened to The X-Files, follows the story of Momo Ayase and her friend Ken Takakura. Momo nicknames Ken “Okarun” as she has a crush on a celebrity who is also called Ken Takakura and cannot bring herself to call her friend the same name as her crush. Of course that doesn’t stop her from developing romantic feelings for Okarun. While Momo believes in the existence of ghosts Okarun believes in the existence of aliens, and the two set a bet to see if they can prove themselves right and the other wrong. This results in Momo being abducted by aliens, which unlocks her psychic powers, and Okarun being cursed by a spirit, Turbo Granny, which allows him to access powers of his own.

What happened in chapter 163?

(Yukinobu Tastu)

The chapter will continue with the Danmanra Arc where the search is now on for Okarun’s second kintama. This leads them to Unji Zuma, a student who has found the kintama and gained spiritual abilities. With these abilities, he wishes to enter the game Danranma (think Jumanji but instead of a jungle it’s a fairy world). Eventually, the whole crew ends up inside the game and their only way out is to beat it.

In chapter 163, the game has been defeated and they all escape, except Momo is not quite her usual size. The next chapter will likely look into how they get their regular Momo back. In the meantime, Count Saint-Germaine is doing everything he can to acquire the Dandadan.

The next chapter will be released on Sept. 2 at approximately 7 AM (PT), 10 AM (ET) on Viz Media and will also be available on Shonen Jump. The manga’s anime adaption will be hitting screens soon, with the first three episodes getting a theatrical release in DAN DA DAN: FIRST ENCOUNTER on Sept. 13, after which the first season will roll out in October on both Netflix and Crunchyroll.

