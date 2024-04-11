‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Animated Movie Just Scored Some Big Name Voice Casting

Admit it. You’ve watched the entire Avatar: The Last Airbender series, but you’re still giggling and kicking your feet over the announcement of not one but three movies based on your favorite childhood series.

These will not be live-action films, but the plot of the first movie is thought to revolve around Aang after the events of Avatar, with the working title Aang: The Last Airbender. We might get to see what happened to our favorite characters when peaceful times came. If we’re lucky, we should be able to witness the founding of Republic City. This is all just speculation for now, because Paramount hasn’t released an official plot for any of the three Avatar movies that they plan to put out.

Nevertheless, fans are already expecting top-notch animation that would outdo The Legend of Korra. We’ll have to wait and see, since even the first movie doesn’t have a trailer yet, and we still have a long way to go since Paramount announced that the first movie will be released sometime in 2025.

We’re yet to get a full list of the voice cast, but Dave Bautista and Eric Nam are joining the main cast, and Aang’s adult voice actor will be Eric Nam himself. Aang being a K-Pop solo artist probably wasn’t on your 2024 bingo card, but it’s a surprise we’re all welcoming with open arms.

Eric Nam has been cast as adult Aang in the animated ‘AVATAR THE LAST AIRBENDER’ movie. pic.twitter.com/GRgD0X3iyG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 11, 2024

Dave Bautista, on the other hand, will be voicing an undisclosed villain. The voice cast doesn’t hold the only names you should be excited about. Lauren Montgomery, the storyboard artist for the original series, will be directing the film. Additionally, Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino are coming back on board as executive producers. All this means that the Avatar films will be in the best hands possible.

Unlike other adaptations, you shouldn’t have to worry about your favorite characters being misinterpreted or having nonsensical plot changes. We can expect nostalgia to hit us once the first movie comes out, but the movie will definitely bring new stories to tell.

(featured image: Nickelodeon)

