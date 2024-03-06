Netflix Officially Renews ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ for the Rest of Its Run

Just two weeks after season 1 of Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender premiered, the streamer renewed the show for seasons 2 and 3. Here’s what we know about season 2 so far.

Recommended Videos

Avatar: The Last Airbender marks the first live-action TV show adaptation of the beloved animated Nickelodeon series of the same name. The only other live-action adaptation was M. Night Shyalaman’s critically panned movie The Last Airbender in 2010. Shyalaman’s adaptation was so infamous that it’s not surprising it took 14 years for another live-action attempt. However, Netflix successfully piqued viewers’ interest with its large-scale adaptation, stunning visuals, and casting choices largely faithful to the original series.

Season 1 has maintained its position on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Show chart for two weeks and shows no signs of leaving anytime soon. While it must be getting stellar viewership to warrant two more seasons, Avatar: The Last Airbender has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. The main point of contention is the show’s deviation from the source material, though the pacing and dialogue has also earned some criticism. However, viewers have praised the action, special effects, and convincing performances of several actors. While it was a very watchable adaptation, it was neither a critical failure nor a success. Fortunately, Avatar: The Last Airbender will have a second and third chance to prove itself to fans of the franchise.

What to expect from Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has officially greenlit Avatar: The Last Airbender seasons 2 and 3. It is confirmed that these will be the final two seasons of the show. Hence, it will follow the format of the original series with a three-season run. So far, no release date or episode count has been given for season 2. It’s difficult to estimate a release window, but considering the first season spent about eight months filming and over a year and a half in post-production, it could be awhile. The post-production period should be shorter without the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but viewers still shouldn’t expect season 2 before 2026.

Meanwhile, most of the cast from Avatar: The Last Airbender season 1 is expected to return for season 2. The lead cast certain to return includes:

Gordon Cormier as Aang

Kiawentiio as Katara

Ian Ousley as Sokka

Dallas Liu as Zuko

Paul Sun-Hyung as Uncle Iroh

Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai

Elizabeth Yu as Azula

Maria Zhang as Suki

Additionally, it is highly probable the following supporting cast members will return for recurring or guest appearances in season 2:

Thalia Tran as Mai

Momona Tamada as Ty Lee

Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bumi

The only major season 1 cast members whose returns are uncertain are Arden Cho’s June and Ken Leung’s Commander Zhao. Zhao’s fate was left ambiguous at the end of season one. Meanwhile, June doesn’t appear in Book Two of the animated series, but it is uncertain if the live-action series will follow the show in this respect. No new casting announcements have been made for season 2, but the show will need to fill a few new roles, especially those of Toph Beifong and Long Feng.

There is no official synopsis for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2, but it is expected to follow the plot of the animated show quite closely. Although season 1 took some creative liberties, it did conclude by setting the stage for the animated series’ second season storyline quite well. Viewers can expect to see Aang, Sokka, and Katara set out to find an Earthbending instructor for Aang while continuing to keep tabs on the war with the Fire Nation. Meanwhile, Uncle Iroh and Zuko will likely face fallout for their actions at the North Pole while the latter continues to pursue Aang. After winning her father’s approval, Azula may finally be sent out into the action to find her brother.

Again, deviations from the source material mean that Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 could throw a few surprises at viewers. However, season 1 and the animated series give us a pretty good idea of the direction season 2 is heading in. Now, it’s just a matter of production getting underway for further updates to arise.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]